Where each browns quarterback would fit best if traded

Joe Flacco – The Steady Veteran Presence

Flacco isn’t winning any long-term job battles, but he’s still got real value. Back in 2023, he gave the Browns a late-season spark, averaged over 300 yards per game, and helped push them into the playoffs. He spent 2024 with the Colts, where he made five starts and threw 12 touchdowns to just seven picks, proving he can still deliver competent, aggressive quarterback play in a pinch. Now back in Cleveland, he’s a known quantity in Kevin Stefanski’s system.

If you need a grown-up in the room who can step in and keep things afloat, Flacco fits the bill.

Best Trade Fits:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith is the starter for now, but the depth behind him is thin. Aidan O’Connell flashed some arm, but his play was inconsistent, and the offense sputtered when he was under center. Flacco would give the Raiders a more stable veteran backup as they shift toward a ground-heavy identity under Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll. With prized rookie Ashton Jeanty expected to be the centerpiece, Flacco could step in and manage the offense without getting in the way of the run game.

2. New England Patriots

The Patriots showed interest in Flacco earlier this offseason before he re-signed with Cleveland. Drake Maye has the keys now, but the depth behind him is shaky with Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge. Flacco would give New England a no-nonsense veteran who can manage the quarterback room, help prep Maye for gameday, and step in if needed without derailing the offense.

With a backfield featuring Rhamondre Stevenson, rookie TreVeyon Henderson, and Antonio Gibson, this team should be leaning on the run game. Flacco's experience in play-action and run-balanced systems would fit what New England wants to be.