Where the Browns Quarterback Battle Stands After Week One of Camp

Cleveland Browns Training Camp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Joe Flacco: The Seasoned Veteran Returns

Joe Flacco is the unquestioned elder statesman of the group, entering his 18th NFL season at 40 years old. This is Flacco’s second stint in Cleveland, as fans remember his brief but memorable run late in 2023 when he stepped in as a starter and helped the Browns make an unlikely playoff push.

Despite his heroics two seasons ago, Flacco wasn’t simply handed the starting job upon re-signing in April (on a one-year, $4 million deal). Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry made it clear Flacco would have to compete like everyone else. In early camp practices, Flacco initially took fewer reps, which was by design to give the younger players more work, but that changed as the week went on.

On Day 2 of camp, Flacco split first-team snaps with the younger quarterbacks. And when one competitor suffered a minor injury (more on that soon), Flacco assumed the majority of first-team reps as the default starter.

Flacco’s case to start rests on his experience and arm talent. He still “looks the same” throwing the football as he did before, Stefanski observed in the spring. The vertical passing game has more juice with Flacco, and his willingness to push the ball downfield could invigorate a Browns offense that ranked just 22nd in passing yards last year. On the flip side, the veteran must show he can care for the ball and move the offense efficiently.

In his 2023 run, Flacco tossed 8 interceptions in five games (including two pick-sixes in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans). Ball security and mobility are not his strengths at this stage. Still, teammates trust Flacco’s savvy, and he’s clearly comfortable in Stefanski’s system. “He looks the same to me,” Stefanski said, expressing confidence in Flacco’s arm. As camp progresses, Flacco’s steadiness under pressure could give him an edge, but he’ll have to fend off challengers literally half his age.