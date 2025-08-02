Where the Browns Quarterback Battle Stands After Week One of Camp

Cleveland Browns Training Camp | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Kenny Pickett: Another Chance to Shine

If Flacco represents the past, Kenny Pickett might represent the future – or at least, the former future of a division rival. The Browns’ acquisition of Pickett this offseason turned heads around the league. Pickett was the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round pick in 2022, but after an up-and-down start to his career, he’s already on his third team in four seasons.

Cleveland aggressively traded for Pickett in March, sending a fifth-round draft pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles to bring Pickett aboard. Clearly, the Browns’ front office saw something worth taking a chance on.

Berry spoke highly of Pickett’s qualities, praising him as “a good decision-maker” with mobility and an ability to protect the ball. The Browns believe Pickett’s skill set can fit Stefanski’s offense well, and that a change of scenery could unlock the potential he flashed at the University of Pittsburgh.



On the practice field, Pickett has been given every opportunity to stake his claim. He opened camp taking all the first-team reps on Day 1, and by the third practice had logged a large share of snaps with the starters.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave noted that Pickett’s first two days of camp were “stellar”, lauding the young quarterback’s accuracy on the move. Musgrave did acknowledge a learning moment, as Pickett threw an interception by being a tick late on a read, a mistake the coach actually welcomed as a chance for improvement. Overall, Pickett appeared sharp early, especially in red-zone drills where he fired a pair of touchdown passes in one practice.

Unfortunately, momentum slowed when Pickett tweaked a hamstring near the end of the first week. An MRI confirmed the injury, and while it’s not serious, the team is being cautious. Stefanski said there’s no timeline and is taking it day by day. The silver lining for Cleveland is that Pickett’s downtime has given their rookies more reps. Once healthy, Pickett will be reevaluated later in camp, and the hope is he returns in time to play in preseason games.

He remains very much in the mix, and perhaps even the slight favorite if he continues to progress. The Browns declined Pickett’s fifth-year contract option, meaning he’s on the last year of his rookie deal. For Pickett, 2025 is a golden opportunity to revive his career. His combination of youth, mobility, and starting experience could give him an edge over Flacco’s aging arm when he can get back on the field and pick up where he left off.