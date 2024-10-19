Who are the announcers and referees for Browns v. Bengals in Week 7?
The Cleveland Browns are 1-5 headed into a key divisional contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7. The Bengals, who are 2-4, have struggled to win games simply due to a bad effort by its defense in close games. QB Joe Burrow has been superb to begin the season, whereas the Browns' starting QB Deshaun Watson will once again be playing to prove he should not just be benched.
This game has some big implications for the rest of the season. Winning divisional games helps in tiebreaker situations, and it helps to leapfrog over one another in the AFC North when there is such a clear number one team in the same division - the Baltimore Ravens. The battle to stay out of last place and get some momentum ahead of a looming trade deadline and ahead of a Week 10 bye for the Browns should be a fun one, as it is the first game the team has played at home in three weeks and the first game with star RB Nick Chubb back in the rotation.
The Bengals, on the other hand, will look to stop Chubb from having a fairy tale return. That will be difficult as Cincinnati's defense against the run is one of the worst in the league, allowing 146 rushing yards per game. That's good for 28th worst. But, they'll have one less threatening Browns receiver to worry about stopping in the secondary with Amari Cooper being shipped off to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week.
That all said, let's take a look at who will be calling the game this coming Sunday and what referee has been assigned to the game.
Announcers for Browns v. Eagles
- Network: CBS
- Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
- Color commentary: Adam Archuelta
CBS will be carrying this game, and veteran play by play announcer Spero Dedes will be helping to cover the contest. Adam Archuleta will be assisting Dedes on the coverage. Dedes also covers the NBA and college basketball regularly with CBS Sports, while Archuleta is a former safety in the NFL where he played for the St. Louis Rams, Washington Commanders, and Chicago Bears.
Referee for Browns v. Eagles
Lead referee: Ron Torbett (14 years of experience)
Torbett will be the lead referee for this game. He is a 14 year veteran, and has so far called about 16 penalties per game for an average of 130 yards lost per game. Most of the penalties called by Torbett so far this year have been against the home team - so in this case, the Browns. Only 40 percent of home teams have won games that Torbett has refereed in 2024. Torbett has also called five total games so far this season.