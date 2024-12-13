Who are the announcers and referees for Browns v. Chiefs in Week 15?
The Cleveland Browns are finally home again as they square off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. The 1 p.m. EST game on Dec. 15 will be the Browns' first game since their 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road in Week 14.
The Chiefs are coming off yet another last second victory from Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, where a field goal from Chiefs kicker Matthew Wright had just enough juice to doink in for three points and a win.
Read more: 3 bold predictions for Browns against Chiefs in Week 15
Kansas City is well on their way to the one seed and a bye week in the AFC's side of the NFL postseason bracket if they can win this game and if the Buffalo Bills lose theirs to the Detroit Lions. Either way, they've already clinched a spot, so it's just a matter of postseason positioning becoming more convenient for the Chiefs at this point.
For Cleveland, this game is just for bragging rights. If they can keep it close or even win, they'd play the ultimate spoilers and really make the postseason seeding interesting for the last three weeks of the season. If they lose, they still are sure to have a good look at their team and how they fare despite knowing it's a lost season.
Let's take a look at who will be announcing the contest and the lead referee for the game.
Announcers for Browns v. Chiefs in Week 15
Play by play: Ian Eagle
Color commentary: Charles Davis
Sideline reporter: Evan Washburn
The Browns will be on CBS in Week 15, so they'll be getting a typical CBS play by play announcer in Eagle for their contest. Eagle's voice is highly recognizable, so it'll be great to hear the game called by such a strong veteran in the broadcasting game. Charles Davis, a former football player and current co-broadcaster with Eagle on CBS broadcasts, will be in the booth.
Evan Washburn will be covering the team with sideline interviews, having joined CBS back in 2014. He is an AFC North-afficianado as he also covers Baltimore Ravens preseason games.
Lead referee for Browns v. Chiefs in Week 15
Lead referee: Tra Blake
Tra Blake will be leading the crew of referees set to call the Browns v. Chiefs game in Week 15. Blake, a five year veteran, has called 13 games so far in 2024. 54.78 percent of calls made by Blake have gone against the home team, with Blake also carrying a 38.46 percent win rate for home teams. So, Cleveland might be in a pickle with Blake as the lead referee.
Rest of Blake's crew:
U: Carl Paganelli
DJ: Patrick Turner
LJ: Tom Eaton
FJ: Mearl Robinson
SJ: Don Willard
BJ: Grantis Bell
RO: Tyler Cerimeli
RA: Tim Robinson