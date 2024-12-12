3 bold predictions for Browns against Chiefs in Week 15
The 3-10 Cleveland Browns are headed home to face off with the 12-1 Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15 action. The Browns are statistically eliminated from the NFL playoffs, so the Chiefs pose a chance for them to play spoiler.
These are not the Chiefs of last year - their defense hasn't been nearly as dominant, and their offensive line has not been as much of a strength in protecting Patrick Mahomes. They keep winning games in the final seconds of quarters, and by barely any points. They're walking a fine line but are consistently landing on the right side of that line.
So, is Kansas City beatable? Sure - but only one team has actually executed that, and these Browns are no Buffalo Bills. They don't have Josh Allen on loan, and James Cook isn't around to save their run game, either.
These are, then, extremely bold predictions.
1. Myles Garrett has three sacks on Patrick Mahomes
Garrett is finally going to get the luxury of going up against an offensive line that's shoddy. With the healthy of D.J. Humphries in question at the time of this writing, it's possible that Garrett will be lined up against a younger lineman who will be tasked with protecting the biggest name in the NFL.
Garrett will obviously see food if that's the case. He had three sacks on Russell Wilson against a really good O-line, and with a longer week to rest up from what seemed like a cold in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett will have a great game as Cleveland looks to land him in the DPOY conversation once again.
2. Without David Njoku, the Browns' TE steps up and tallies two TDs
One position seems to keep feasting against this Chiefs defense - tight ends. Kansas City's linebacker room is just not able to keep up as well with tight ends since they lost Willie Gay in the offseason, and teams have been exploiting that defensive hole consistently.
David Njoku might not be available to go in Week 15, but Cleveland still has some great options at TE in players like Jordan Akins and Blake Whiteheart. If they look anything like they did in Week 12 against the Steelers, the Chiefs might be in for a long day. That is, if Jameis Winston is able to get anything going behind Cleveland's O-line.
3. Jameis Winston bounces back, throws for 3 touchdowns
Winston had a really quiet day against the Steelers in Week 14. He threw for just 212 yards after exploding for 497 passing yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 13. He did throw for two touchdowns, as well, but also had two interceptions. Bottom line: he has to clean it up as the Browns begin to evaluate who to keep and who to let go in the 2025 offseason.
The Chiefs are allowing 221.8 passing yards per game, which sits around Winston's average since his Week 8 start. If he's able to clean up his interceptions and also battle it through the O-line's incompetence, Winston should be able to have a similar performance to that of his one against the Ravens - three touchdowns and no giveaways.