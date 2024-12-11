First Browns injury report for Week 15 reveals David Njoku's shaky availability
With just four games left to go on this abysmal Cleveland Browns season, it's time to begin taking stock of just how much this season has grinded on the teams' players, injury wise.
Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jedrick Wills Jr., Jack Conklin, Denzel Ward, and David Njoku are just a few Browns players and starters who have missed time or have clearly struggled through injury in 2024. For Owusu-Koramoah and Wills, that injury management has just landed them on the IR and likely out for the year.
Injuries beginning to mount for Browns ahead of Week 15 and end of season
A new name has unfortunately popped up on the Browns' latest injury report, though, and it confirms that Cleveland's defense is starting to feel the weight of this losing season - cornerback Greg Newsome II.
The team announced on Tuesday ahead of their first practice of the week in preparation for Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs that Newsome would be placed on the IR with a hamstring injury. That's a big blow to their depth in the secondary, which is already shaky with Juan Thornhill off and on the injury list and Ward still working his way back from a concussion earlier in the season.
Read more: Kevin Stefanski hints that Browns found a Dustin Hopkins replacement
Newsome had 27 tackles, one interception, and five passes defended in his 13 games with the team in 2024. He also started three games this season.
As of now, the Browns' depth in the secondary is Rodney McLeod, Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., Cameron Mitchell, Chigozie Anusiem, Mike Ford Jr., D'Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, and Ronnie Hickman. Ford, who played some snaps in the Browns' loss to the Steelers in Week 14, is questionable for Week 15.
Other notable injuries ahead of the Browns' game against the Chiefs at home include Njoku, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 14 against the Steelers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Njoku is day to day with the injury, but hasn't given an official status for him for the Week 15 contest with Kansas City.
Joel Bitonio, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, will also be out for the first day of practice for the Browns. Bitonio is managing a back injury, and might end up yet another Browns offensive lineman who ends up missing time with injury. If so, look to rookie guard Zak Zinter to get some run as the Browns pivot to evaluation mode for the rest of 2024.