Why Todd Monken's Browns 'dream' means more than most

To say the Cleveland Browns haven't been the winningest franchise in NFL history would probably be an understatement. For too long, the franchise has been the rest of the league's punch line, and as a small-market team, not many guys would willingly choose to join them.

That's why the fans embrace guys like Denzel Ward. Despite being a star, and unlike countless peers, he's chosen to stay loyal to an organization that hasn't necessarily helped him showcase his talents at the highest level.

That's also why Todd Monken has won over the fan base so easily and so fast. He's proven to be a true football maniac, a workaholic who knows what's at stake and how hard he has to work to get to this point. He'll tell it as it is, and he's been open about how much this opportunity means to him:

"You work your whole life for an opportunity," Monken said at the beginning of training camp. "Not sure if it'll ever come and if it didn't, that's what's meant to be. Obviously, a dream come true."

The Browns needed Todd Monken's energy as much as his play-calling

Not many coaches get their first head-coaching gig at the ripe age of 60. Monken had to earn his stripes, pay his dues, and wait in line to get his turn. Better late than never, his opportunity arose when most people thought he was a long shot to land the gig.

Whether he's the right guy for the job remains to be seen, but the early returns are encouraging. You can tell how much he cares, how much preparation he's putting into everything, and how attention to detail and accountability are slowly but steadily laying the foundation for a winning culture in Northeast Ohio.

Yes, it's about him, his dreams, his career, and his résumé, but he knows this is all for a bigger purpose. He didn't waver or hesitate to take the reins of a franchise stained by dysfunction, a meddling owner, and a never-ending curse at the game's most crucial position. He knew the odds were against him, but he ran face-first into the fire.

For too long, uninspiring leadership and a lack of accountability held the Browns back. That won't be a problem with Monken, who'll inevitably make his fair share of mistakes, but will also inspire and uplift every single one of the guys in the building.

His energy and passion are contagious, and he's the type of person who can demand 110 percent from each of his staff members and players because he's not willing to give any less himself. Xs and Os are crucial, and at the end of the day, scores and stats will be what determine his success — or lack thereof.

Still, regardless of how this tenure unfolds, one thing has already become crystal clear: This coach cares, and if he gets everyone to buy in, the players will run through a wall for him every Sunday.