3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will beat the Houston Texans

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports /
The Cleveland Browns will be looking to win two straight when they travel to Houston to play the Texans on Sunday, here’s why they win.

The Cleveland Browns are looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season as quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut on Sunday. They are favored in the game as they face the league’s worst team record-wise in the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.

Let’s look at three big reasons the Browns could get their fifth win of the season this week.

Browns, Myles Garrett
Browns, Myles Garrett. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) /

No. 3: Myles Garrett is making major impacts

Myles Garrett is coming off of a game where many said he took over and helped will them to victory against Tampa Bay. On the season Garrett has 10 sacks but that doesn’t tell the complete story of the impact Garrett has had. His pressure numbers and efficiency metrics as a rusher have been some of the best in the league.

The Browns have got to find a way to consistently get pressure from someone else on the line. With Garrett drawing a ton of double teams there are opportunities. But regardless Garrett is a major reason the team feels confident as they head to Texas.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be a major test on Sunday and defensive coordinator Joe Woods will need to get creative with Garrett. Tunsil has only allowed one sack this season but Garrett is on a hot streak and will be looking to continue it and secure a fifth victory for the Browns.

