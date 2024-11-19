2025 NFL Mock Draft: Browns reboot offense for new era in 3-round mock
By Mike Luciano
The Cleveland Browns are one of just a few teams in the NFL that are so wretched at this moment in time that they are in a position to land one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. To make matters even more difficult, the quality of the AFC North around them could mean several years in a row of losing before they turn it around.
The Browns not only need a long-term plan at quarterback, but they must also rebuild an offensive line that has taken some steps backward this season while also reinforcing their defense, all with a front office very much on thin ice.
If the Browns, who currently have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, decide to take the approach that acquiring the most raw talent is the best way to approach this draft cycle, their picks could look a little something like this.
Cleveland Browns 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft
1st Round: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The Browns will likely consider a quarterback at the top of the order, but the albatross Deshaun Watson contract might make it tough to build a winner around that signal-caller. The best thing they can do is build the deepest roster from top to bottom outside of the quarterback spot. The offensive line has quickly deteriorated, and Campbell might be a big part of the solution.
Ultra athletic and standing out as perhaps the best pass blocker in this class, Campbell is the type of player who could slide right in for Jedrick Wills at left tackle and secure the spot for 10 years. Even in their darkest times, the Browns have had quality offensive lines, and Campbell would help continue that tradition.
2nd Round: Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Beck went from a first-round pick that many expected to be No. 1 overall at the beginning of this draft cycle to a player that will likely fall out of the first round. The turnover problems (12 interceptions) and general lack of high-end athletic ability might make teams nervous about picking him in the first round. The beginning of the second, however, could be an ideal range for him.
Behind Jameis Winston, Watson, or whoever becomes the Week 1 starter in 2025, Beck can gradually smooth out the rough edges in his game. With a rocket arm, solid deep accuracy, and experience in an offense that asks a ton of him pre-snap, Beck may actually have a smoother transition to the pros than most mid-round quarterbacks out there. The arm talent will keep teams coming back for more.
3rd Round: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
The recent injury news surrounding Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is heartbreaking, as the Browns could be on the verge of losing one of their best overall players. The defense remains fairly strong, but the linebacking corps will have a big chunk of talent ripped right out of it if JOK ends up being impacted down the line. That is where Carter, who comes from a program that has a history of producing linebackers, comes in.
Carter is a smaller linebacker at 6-1 and a generous 230 pounds, but he can fly around the field like a defensive back thanks to his tremendous speed. Able to cover tight ends masterfully and make plays as a run defender when needed, all the signs point to Carter quickly carving out a role in the pros. Don't be surprised if he doesn't make it out of the first two rounds.