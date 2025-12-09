2026 NFL Draft report raises red flags for Browns’ quarterback plans

On Saturday, the college football-viewing world was treated to a gem of a matchup in the latest edition of The Game of the Century. The clash — featuring No. 1 Ohio State (12–0) and No. 2 Indiana (12–0) — had all the components of a heavyweight fight. Elite competitors? Check. Enormous stakes? Check. Electric atmosphere? You bet.

Naturally, many members of the Dawg Pound were already tuned in for this one, as the Buckeyes and Browns fan bases have plenty of overlap. Moreover, despite the game's implications, this contest provided the opportunity to see Heisman-favorite quarterback Fernando Mendoza on the biggest stage of his career. For those who don't follow college football much, Mendoza is also projected to be a top QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

If that wasn't reason enough, first-round prospects such as safety Caleb Downs, linebacker Arvell Reese, wide receiver Carnell Tate, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, and linebacker Sonny Styles would also be performing on the grand stage in their bid to win the Big Ten Conference. By all appearances, this game seemed like a must-watch for the Cleveland Browns' brass as they prepare for the pivotal 2026 draft in which they have two first-round picks.

While it is entirely possible to watch the contest from the comfort of your home or office, it would have felt like the Browns were genuinely turning over every stone in pursuit of getting the quarterback position right if they were present.

Unlike one quarter of the league, the Browns were reportedly absent.

Browns’ absence at the biggest QB showcase of the year raises real questions

According to Ryan Fowler, the Lions, Colts, 49ers, Commanders, Giants, Saints, Titans, and Dolphins all made the trek to Lucas Oil Stadium to scout the game live. Plenty of scouts have described the difference between seeing — and even hearing — a quarterback prospect release the ball in person, or just how fast or strong a player is when it's happening right before your eyes.

One can especially excuse the Browns as it relates to the prospects who play just down the road from them in Columbus every weekend. It's much harder to pardon Andrew Berry and Co. for not seeing such an important game live when it features a quarterback with this kind of draft stock.

Ultimately, Mendoza impressed scouts, including Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network. Jeremiah, who was formerly an NFL scout with several franchises, including the Browns, lauded Mendoza's NFL-level traits following the conclusion of the game. The numbers don't quite do his game justice, as he went 15-for-23 for 222 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the winning effort.

All told, the Browns will have at least one additional opportunity to see Mendoza throw the ball in a competitive game. That would be on New Year's Day, when Indiana plays its first game of the College Football Playoff. Soon after, draft season — including the NFL Combine, pro days, and team visits — will commence.

It still seems like the ideal situation would have been for the Browns to see the dagger Mendoza delivered in the game's ultimate gotta-have-it moment up close and personal, so they can take it into account when it's decision-making time. One can only imagine the atmosphere there, based on how it appeared live.