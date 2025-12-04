Browns fans, meet the QB who could decide Shedeur Sanders’ future

Stop me if you've heard this one before: the Cleveland Browns have major questions surrounding the quarterback position.

Shedeur Sanders finally made his long-awaited debut in Week 11, and his first two career starts followed. The results have been uneven, at best, as the Browns' anemic offense remains unable to top 300 yards. This unfortunate streak goes back seven games, to Dillon Gabriel's starting debut against the Vikings.

Is it possible that Sanders will morph into the second coming of Patrick Mahomes over the next five games? I suppose. It is far more likely, though, that he will continue to show some exciting flashes but ultimately leave something to be desired, not showing enough to preclude the Browns from drafting a new quarterback with their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

There is a huge college football game on the docket Saturday that every die-hard Browns fan should be tuning in to, as it is likely to have a massive ripple effect on the Browns and Shedeur Sanders. Many who already support Ohio State, in addition to the Browns, would be watching regardless, but the true reason is for the signal-caller who will be trying to dismantle the Buckeyes' defense.

The top-ranked QB prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft faces his biggest test (and could soon be a target for the Browns)

The Big Ten Championship features No. 1 ranked, undefeated Ohio State and No. 2 ranked, also-undefeated Indiana. Wait, Indiana? Yes, Indiana! The current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy is the leader of the Hoosiers' offense, quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza burst onto the scene this season with an outstanding campaign, in which he diced up opposing defenses to the tune of 2,758 yards, a conference-leading 32 TDs, and only five interceptions.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound redshirt junior has silenced doubters all season long. In the process of taking Indiana into the national spotlight, he has had plenty of impressive performances, including dismantling the Oregon Ducks in their home stadium back in October.

On Saturday, Mendoza will face his biggest test yet. The Ohio State defense has surrendered the fewest points in the country this season. The stakes have never been higher, as a win would catapult the Hoosiers into the top spot for the College Football Playoff, garnering significant seeding implications for their quest to a national championship.

Mendoza is touted for his prototypical size, good arm strength, and superb football IQ. While he is not considered a runner at the quarterback position, he possesses functional mobility to take advantage of running lanes that present themselves.

Rest assured that an exemplary outing by Mendoza would solidify his standing as the likely top selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. It is no secret the Browns have been searching for a long-term answer at the position, after their last attempt was a colossal swing-and-a-miss. In a rare moment of candor, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted as much.

It's a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns' scouting department — as well as those from the league's 31 other teams — will be tuning in to this huge matchup. The stakes are massive not only for Mendoza, but his ascension also raises the temperature on Shedeur Sanders as he continues trying to prove himself as more than a run-of-the-mill, fifth-round pick.

So, you've been put on notice. Mendoza's performance against the closest thing to an NFL defense he can face at the collegiate level will be on full display Saturday night. The future of the Browns' offense could very well be decided by the result.