Browns make inevitable QB change as Dillon Gabriel takes over vs Vikings in Week 5

Through four games, Joe Flacco has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in football, ranking near the bottom in EPA per dropback, completion percentage over expected, and passer rating. Cleveland's defense has been among the league's best, but too often its offense has given games away with turnovers. It would be remiss not to mention the issues at offensive tackle, with Jack Conklin being hurt and Dawand Jones done for the year, but there hasn't been much on Flacco's end when there are plays to be made.

Cleveland has seen enough and is opting to make a change for Week 5. Per Jordan Schultz, the Browns are benching Flacco in favor of the rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel for Week 5 against the Vikings.

Browns announce Dillon Gabriel as Week 5 starter vs Vikings

There are many reasons why there was some pushback to the idea that Gabriel should take over this week - from the Browns having to play a game overseas, to facing a tough Brian Flores' defense that makes a living on confusing the quarterback. However, the Browns should be able to keep Minnesota's defense in check, and they don't want to lose another game because the offense couldn't muster anything and kept turning the ball over.

Coming into the season, the AFC North was expected to be one of the toughest divisions in the sport. Four weeks in, the Bengals are 2-2 and trending in the wrong direction without Joe Burrow, the Ravens are 1-3 with plenty of defensive issues and an injury for Lamar Jackson, while the Steelers are 3-1 but not looking unbeatable. Beyond just the north, it seems like most of the conference is struggling, and the defense is undoubtedly good enough to make the playoffs.

Instead of waiting a few more games and wondering what could have been had they started a rookie sooner, the Browns will get aggressive and start the third-round pick in Week 5. Although he isn't thought to be much of a plus-athlete with unbelievable arm talent, Kevin Stefanski and co. were enamored with him in the pre-draft process because of how his timing and accuracy fit in this offense. He is more mobile than Flacco, however, and will have the ability to extend plays much better than the 40-year-old does.

Cleveland's rookie class has been the brightest spot of the first four weeks of the season on both sides of the ball. Gabriel will be the next rookie who gets a chance to contribute and get the offense in the right direction. The concerns about the Vikings' defense and Cleveland's offensive line are understandable, but hopefully Cam Robinson and Jack Conklin can suit up as experienced options to protect the rookie.

More Browns news and analysis