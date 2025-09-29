Browns address struggling offensive line with inexpensive trade for a veteran tackle

The Cleveland Browns have struggled on offense this season, and the injury-plagued offensive line is a big reason why. After falling to 1-3 on Sunday, the Browns have made a move to improve the line, trading for veteran tackle Cam Robinson. To bring Robinson from the Houston Texans to Cleveland, the Browns are swapping their 2027 sixth-round pick with Houston’s 2027 seventh-round pick.

Now, Cleveland has a starting left tackle in Robinson, who turns 30 in October. The veteran tackle was on a one-year deal with the Texans, so he’ll finish that contract out in Cleveland if everything goes well.

The #Texans are trading OT Cam Robinson to the #Browns per me and @TomPelissero. It's a 6th round/7th round pick swap in 2027. pic.twitter.com/6Ja67DNlnf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2025

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Robinson wants to play left tackle, and he didn’t really have that option in Houston. As a result, he was inactive on Sunday for the Texans’ Week 4 game, and now a day later, he’s moved to Cleveland, he really needs help at the left tackle position.

In Week 3, the Browns lost their starting left tackle Dawand Jones to a season-ending knee injury. With right tackle Jack Conklin also injured, missing the last three games, Cleveland’s offensive line was in a rough spot. Robinson won’t solve all the problems, but he is a starting-caliber left tackle that should raise the floor of the group.

The veteran tackle has been in the NFL since 2017, when he was selected in the second round of the 2017 Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Robinson started at left tackle for the Jaguars for seven and a half seasons. In the middle of his eighth season, he was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he started 10 games. Entering free agency after that, Robinson joined Houston, now he’s in Cleveland.

Hopefully, he will quickly mesh with the offensive line and make a difference, because the offense is currently holding the Browns back.

