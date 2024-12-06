3 bold predictions for Browns against Steelers in Week 14
A game between two AFC North teams is always going to bring some theatrics. Between the deep seeded history of the multiple franchises within the division and the new beefs forming in recent seasons between teams, it's must watch television when any of the four divisional clubs face off.
In Week 14, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will be facing off in their second game of the season. The Steelers are on their way to a divisional title if they can win their next few games, while the Browns have to win out to even get a whiff of a postseason slot. At 3-9, that feels impossible. With a game against the Kansas City Chiefs lurking, it is impossible.
But, to stay focused on this upcoming contest, Cleveland has to feel confident in their ability to match the physicality of the Steelers once again. They managed to beat them in Week 12 in primetime behind three sacks from Myles Garrett and some Jameis Winston antics. If he can limit his turnovers in this one and if the Browns can locate their run game, they might stand another chance.
Pittsburgh is seeking revenge, though. Cleveland has to be prepared for a fight in the mud. So, let's be like pigs and see just how they can roll out of this dirt upcoming fight with a win.
1. Jameis Winston has a 300+ passing yard performance
Winston has been on a heater, to say the least. His downfall, as always, has been turnovers. But, his ability to connect so easily with Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman has revitalized a once dormant passing game for the Browns. Just last week, he set a franchise record for passing yards in a single game with 467.
This week, against another tight defense, Winston will have to likely let it fly again. The pass rush from Pittsburgh is pretty lethal, but the Browns' run game might be what suffers yet again. So, Winston will have to find scoring with his arm. With Jeudy also on a heater, Winston will have a 300 passing yard performance and two touchdowns as well.
2. Nick Chubb breaks off one long run and scores a touchdown
We can all feel it - the feeling that Chubb might actually be human. He has to be cut slack, as he's coming off yet another major knee surgery and is still ramping up from that recovery. But, the offensive line for the Browns isn't doing him any favors, and its been difficult for him to snap off any long runs this season so far.
Against the Steelers, and in the very same stadium where he injured his knee and found himself out for a full year, Chubb will get one big run off out of pure motivation to redeem that horrendous moment. He'll score a touchdown in this contest.
3. Denzel Ward gets another interception under his belt - a pick 6
Ward has been lights out as a defender this season. With a league-leading 19 deflections on passes, he's been hard to be lined up with downfield. But, those deflections haven't added up to a ton of interceptions as Cleveland's struggled with generating turnovers all season. Right now, the team is sitting at just four takeaways in the air - that's third worst behind the New York Jets and Giants.
But, Ward looked sensational in Week 13 against the Broncos. While Bo Nix eventually had his way, that wasn't on Ward's coverages. He got a deflection that led to a turnover on one play, and picked off Nix on another drive which could have helped the Browns get back in the game. Ward is going to keep this streak alive thanks to a great Garrett pass rush game, and he'll score six off a pick.