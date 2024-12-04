Browns' playoff chances are non-existent ahead of last 5 games
Unless you've been sticking your head in the sand, you have to know that the Cleveland Browns are not suited for postseason football.
No amount of grandstanding from head coach Kevin Stefanski or Browns players, however admirable, can change reality. Cleveland is toast. At 3-9 headed into their last 5 games of the season, the team still has to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Miami Dolphins before finally hanging up their cleats for the season.
With a loss to the Steelers in Week 14, the Browns can get eliminated from the playoffs altogether. But, for some reason, they're still technically in the hunt no matter how small the statistical possibility is of them reaching that goal. In HBO Max's new Hard Knocks season featuring the entire AFC North, Stefanski is seen giving a speech to his team explaining that if they want to get in, they can. They'd just need to win every single game left on their schedule. They've already stumbled on that goal with a loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 13, though.
Read more: Major injury update on Ohio State OL could change Browns' draft strategy
ESPN has a handy tool showing the statistical probability of each NFL team reaching the postseason. Barring a major collapse from within the AFC, and the AFC North specifically, Cleveland's chances are slimmer than slim according to that tool.
The Browns have a zero percent chance of reaching the postseason
According to ESPN, the Browns sit at zero percent in their chances for reaching the playoffs. They're ahead of six other teams in their probability, though, including the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders. These probabilities take in account remaining strength of schedule, how teams have fared so far in the season, and where the postseason picture lies right now.
The projection also has the Browns finishing with a record of 5-12, which would be their worst since 0-16 back in 2017.
Again, anything can happen. It's the NFL. An epic collapse can open the window for a potential 8-9 Browns team to sneak into a Wild Card spot, but it's very unlikely considering their remaining schedule. The Steelers and Ravens are going to want revenge, and the Dolphins are just getting back to normal again with their high flying offense. Shockingly, the Chiefs can be beat given how tightly the Browns' defense has played at times this year, but, it's hard to pick Cleveland over Patrick Mahomes at any point in time.
This is going to be a great test to see if the Browns can make something shake despite their backs being nearly completely against the wall.