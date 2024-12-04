Grading Browns defense in Week 13 against Broncos
While the Cleveland Browns were unable to pull out the win in yet another high octane primetime game, they showed flashes of greatness against a great Denver Broncos team. Bo Nix didn't get comfortable until later in the game slinging the ball downfield, and the defensive line was consistently putting pressure on him to make mistakes.
Unfortunately, that didn't result in a ton of sacks nor did it result in a ton of points for the Browns defense. That's fine, considering the team is headed towards a top 10 draft pick, so a hard fought loss looks good on paper. But, the defense clearly has taken a step back, and it's okay to be honest about that. Whether it's DC Jim Schwartz's fault or just a lack of effort from the defense on game day, something's amiss with the one unit the Browns have been able to typically hang their hat on.
Read more: NFL insider doubles down on bold Jameis Winston take after multiple pick-six performance
In terms of grading for Week 13, we're looking at how well the corners, safeties, linebackers, and defensive line performed against Denver.
Defensive line
Grade: C+
Myles Garrett was coming off a three sack performance against Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12, so he felt due for another big game given that he seemed to be heating up. That didn't happen. Instead, he was silent for the night with zero sacks, matching the rest of the Browns' D-line. That was a huge blow for their ability to stop the Broncos on 3rd down.
The pressure was there on Nix, with Garrett getting to within 5.06 yards of Nix according to Next Gen Stats. But no one was able to convert on that pressure, and it seems like Nix thrived off moving around in the pocket and finding a man on the move.
Linebackers
Grade: B
In the aftermath of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's scary neck injury that will keep him sidelined until at least after Week 14, the Browns' linebacker room has been solid. Not amazing, but just doing enough to make an impact on stops. Jordan Hicks managed to record 12 tackles against the Broncos, while Devin Bush and Mohamoud Diabate combined for nine tackles.
The turnovers aren't coming in for the LB room like they would be with Owusu-Koramoah in the mix, but their assitance on defense for the secondary and D-line is felt.
Safeties
Grade: B
With Juan Thornhill out for Week 13, Rodney McLeod was asked to step up and start. He delivered with some solid coverage and a near pick down field which would have brought him to 19 career INTs. The soon to be retired safety looked like he could give it a go for one more year, but it's understandable that he wants to step away from the game after 13 years.
Outside of him, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman were helpful with Denzel Ward deeper down field. Delpit had six total tackles while Hickman had three. Overall, the group did their best against a potent Broncos offense that just picked them apart by the end of the contest.
Corners
Grade: C
Denzel Ward continues to shine as the Browns' potentially second best defender - honestly, he's arguably their best considering how consistent he's been all season. Despite injuries and despite having to carry the load of the entire Browns secondary, he's been a force. He had two deflected passes and an interception, joining Greg Newsome II on the turnover party.
But, there was a huge blown play against Marvin Mims in the 3rd quarter that got the lead back up by a full score and then some on Cleveland. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said it wasn't blown coverage, but it's unclear what happened if not a miscommunication on the play. Martin Emerson Jr. also struggle through most of the game in coverage against Courtland Sutton, a confusing call from the coaching staff considering that Emerson is far from their best defender against the pass.