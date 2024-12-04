NFL insider doubles down on bold Jameis Winston take after multiple pick-six performance
By Ryan Heckman
After an unpredictable Monday Night Football contest, Cleveland Browns fans can at least relish in the fact that they were provided three hours of pure, unadulterated entertainment. Sure, the Denver Broncos came away with the win.
But, it was not for lack of effort on the Browns' side, nor was there a lack of action to keep your eyes locked on.
The game, itself, was a complete rollercoaster. If there was any recent performance that summed up the Jameis Winston experience, it was this one.
Before Winston threw any of his three interceptions against Denver, Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk posted this to his socials.
It might have sounded like a hotter take than it actually was, at first glance. Because, if the options are simply Winston and Deshaun Watson, then it's not hard to make that decision. It's fair to say that most fans would rather see Winston under center after the atrocity that was Watson's shortened 2024 season.
But, as the game against the Broncos went on, maybe Browns fans started to feel a different way. Winston, despite making several eye-popping plays, also ended up throwing a pair of interceptions which were returned for touchdowns.
As stated above, this was the full, raw experience from Winston. Fans got it all.
And, even after the game, Florio stood by his earlier take on Winston needing to be retained by Cleveland and given the starting job in 2025.
"Even after his final interception of the night, I stand by that," Florio wrote.
Keeping Jameis Winston in 2025 makes a lot of sense for the Browns
Once again, if the options are to start either Winston or Watson in 2025, then it's an easy call. It should be Winston.
However, let's dig a little deeper. As of right now, the Browns are slated to pick no. 8 overall. Assuming they stick right around there and do not end up with the no. 1 or no. 2 pick, then they'll be out of the running for Shedeur Sanders. He's going to be selected in the first two picks, more than likely.
Aside from Sanders, there aren't any other quarterbacks worth reaching on in the first round. Although, we're going to see multiple quarterbacks go in the first round. It's going to happen -- but the way I see it, no one else is worth banking your franchise on with a first rounder.
Looking at the free agency pool, the Browns can't even afford to offer a large sum of money to another quarterback, so it isn't worth checking out. Winston loves Cleveland. He's having a good time and has proven he can be a good locker room presence and leader.
Why not bring him back on another one-year deal? The Browns' best option is exactly that. It's Winston.
Then, go into the 2026 NFL Draft and find your franchise quarterback in what should be a better class than this upcoming one.