Major injury update on Ohio State OL could change Browns' draft strategy
The Cleveland Browns' draft strategy changes by the week. Depending on a win or loss, the Browns are either angling for a quarterback or for a wide receiver in the first round. Or, depending on how they just won or lost a game, they're likely angling for an offensive lineman to shore up their depth for whoever their next QB will be.
One things for sure - the Browns are forced to build their team back up through the draft because of the cap space restraints from Deshaun Watson's contract. That means they'll have to take a chance on a few positions being able to get filled by rookies who may or may not be ready for the pros.
Read more: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Browns' loss to Broncos in Week 13
In the 2025 NFL draft, the choices on the offensive line are solid at the top but dwindle quickly outside of those top three. Those players - Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr., and Josh Simmons - are going to be highly sought after by almost every single team in the NFL given how poor so many offensive lines are right now. But, the current top teams in the draft might not be in the market for an OL player so high in the first round. They're aiming for best available. This helps the Browns a ton.
Josh Simmons' injury recovery might change Browns' draft strategy
Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons has been sidelined since the teams' game against the Oregon Ducks. He suffered a knee injury that forced him to get surgery, so he's been a mystery headed into the 2025 draft. But, according to ESPN's NFL senior insider Adam Schefter, Simmons is ready to go in the draft.
Schefter reported that Simmons is recovering well and will be ready in time for the draft and for training camp if drafted. He's a potential top OL pick, and someone the Browns should seriously consider taking later in the first if they trade back or early in the second round. Because of his knee surgery, he's sure to have some doubters in some front offices that might be hesitant to take on a recently injured O-lineman. That shouldn't stop Cleveland as Simmons has shown he can be a top rated lineman.
Other viable and healthier options for the Browns exist, though. Campbell is likely to be available when the Browns pick amongst the top of the first round, and assuming they're not trying to take a QB or WR, Campbell does make sense as someone to take a chance on. But, Simmons could save them their first round pick, which they can use on a WR to surround around Jameis Winston or whoever they choose as their QB1 in 2025.