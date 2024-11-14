3 bold predictions for Browns vs Saints in Week 11
This weekend's matchup between the 2-7 Cleveland Browns and 3-7 New Orleans Saints may not be must-watch television, but it is still a matchup that could have a big impact on at least one of the teams that take the field on Sunday. If things do not go in Cleveland's favor, Kevin Stefanski could very well go the way of now-former Saints head coach Dennis Allen, but that's a different story for a different day. For now, let's focus on this game and the three bold predictions of what could happen.
1. Myles Garrett records multiple sacks again
On the surface, this may not seem too bold. Myles Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in the league and can be an unstoppable force when it comes to sacking the quarterback, his seven sacks on the year being proof of that. However, before Garrett's three-sack performance against the Chargers, he had just four on the year and was on a four-game sackless streak. An outburst of this type should have been somewhat expected from Garrett.
Something else to consider here is the number of times Saints quarterbacks have been sacked this season. With just 22, they are right in the middle of the pack, tied with Indianapolis for 13th-fewest in the NFL. This may present a bit more of a challenge for Garrett to record a sack, much less two. But this is placing faith in someone who has proven to be a game-changer before doing so again. There is nothing that can stop Garrett when he is on, and he looks to be on right now.
2. Jameis Winston bounces back in Week 11
Through the first two games of Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback, the Cleveland Browns have already seen the high highs and low lows of the former first overall pick. Winston went from leading the Browns to their first 20+ point output and 300-yard passing game of the season in a 29-24 win over Baltimore to throwing multiple interceptions in a 27-10 loss to Los Angeles in their last game before they bye.
Yes, throughout his career, Winston has been the least predictable player in the NFL when it comes to playing the quarterback position. There are times when he looks every bit the part of a franchise quarterback, airing it out and completing multiple highlight-worthy touchdown passes along the way. Then there are the other times when it looks like he has never played a single professional football game before and is making the same type of mistakes usually seen from inexperienced rookies.
What could make the difference here is New Orleans being prone to giving up big plays. Their eight 40+ yard plays are tied for the most allowed, while their 36 20+ yard plays given up rank third. It is the big play possibility that comes with Winston that could lead to a rebound performance in Week 11.
3. Browns win and everything becomes more complicated
At 2-7, the Cleveland Browns are pretty much out of the playoff picture at this moment in time. Winning games at this point in the season is pretty much pointless, as it will only result in the Browns dropping further away from the top of the draft. It is not ideal that their draft position is being discussed at the midway point in the season, but that is the unfortunate reality of where this team is at.
There is another way winning games makes things more complicated beyond just draft position. If anyone has not been paying attention or is completely oblivious to the reality of the situation in Cleveland, jobs are on the line right now. Coaching staff, front office, whatever fraudulent title Paul DePodesta has, nobody should be considered safe at this current juncture.
If the Browns manage to win a few in a row or somehow flirt with a .500 record, there is a chance that some or all of this group returns intact next season, and that cannot happen. This franchise needs a refresh to get back on track, and extending the tenure of anyone involved in the disaster that has taken place this season would be organizational malpractice.
Winning games may provide some hope for the future of this franchise, but it also makes everything vastly more complicated, and that is the last thing this team needs right now. This team needs to be able to make straightforward decisions and make clean breaks as needed, as this is the only way to get back toward contending sooner rather than later.