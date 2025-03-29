3 Browns players plunging to the roster bubble after 2025 free agency

As we enter a full blown draft period where the Cleveland Browns have several top picks - specifically, four picks through the first three rounds - it's time to take a hard look at the Browns' roster to see where younger options can replace some lower performing, or potentially trade-targeted, players.

Cleveland's only done one trade so far this offseason, and that was to deal Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Kenny Pickett. But, more could be coming down the line if they hit on a few of their earlier picks, and if they decide to still try for Kirk Cousins this offseason.

There are a few specific Browns players that might be finding themselves on the outside looking in as a result of both any future trades as well as a few free agency signings that have already been made official.

3 Browns who may be on the outs after free agency and NFL draft

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo had a solid year for the Browns in 2024. The seven-year veteran is currently signed to a deal with Cleveland through this season, and he is a great complement to Myles Garrett in the Browns' front attack defensively. He's also one of two solid vets on the line still on the roster. Jowon Briggs and Isaiah McGuire need guidance from both him and Garrett this season.

However, the Browns did just sign Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a deal in free agency, and he could play some more snaps than Okoronkwo just due to his younger age. Could Okoronkwo be a viable trade chip for the Browns? Absolutely - based on how unattainable it seems Trey Hendrickson is turning out to be for teams, he's a great target for teams in major need of a veteran pass rusher.

Zak Zinter

Another potential casualty to the Browns' surprisingly decent free agency, Zinter may find himself losing snaps if new offensive lineman Teven Jenkins can stay healthy. It's a big if, but Jenkins is known as one of the highest ceiling guards in the league when on the field. Zinter, on the other hand, was one of the worst pass blockers and run blockers in the NFL in 2024.

Replacing a healthy Jenkins with Zinter would boost the line immediately, and help Cleveland's run game become a cornerstone of their offense again. Zinter is signed with the team through 2027, and could be a perfectly fine backup option on the line if Jenkins can slot in at starter moving forward.

Winston Reid

Reid, one of the Browns' few rookies last season who actually got playing time, was likely slated for some more snaps in 2025 given the huge question mark over Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's health and status for this season. While he takes his time in rehabbing his neck injury, though, Cleveland went out and signed Ohio native Jerome Baker to add to their linebacker room.

He's a veteran, while Reid is only entering his 2nd season in the league. Unless he really shows out to open up the season, he may be benched in favor of more time for Baker. Both had fairly middling 2024 seasons, but Baker took far more snaps at LB and just has more experience under his belt.

