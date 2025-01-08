3 Browns players who proved they deserve a bigger role in 2025

There were a few Cleveland Browns players who, at times, it felt like didn't deserve to be on a team that was struggling so much to keep afloat. With their 3-14 record, the Browns made it nearly impossible to parse through their great players and their bad ones.

Only the true standouts - Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Jerry Jeudy, really made a lasting impression.

But, it could be argued that a few other players made strides big enough to land themselves an important role in 2025. Here are three that fall into that pool headed into the new season.

3 Browns who proved they deserve bigger roles in 2025

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy started this season after being traded for by the Browns from the Denver Broncos, which is the team he was drafted by back in 2020. After four disappointing seasons with the Broncos, Jeudy landed wtih a Cleveland team desperate for offense. That production from Jeudy didn't come, though, until Jameis Winston entered as the starting quarterback for the team in Week 8.

Despite an extremely sluggish start from the receiver, Jeudy finished up with over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career with the Browns in 2024. His huge game against Denver in Week 13 was essentially his coming out party - he snagged a touchdown and had a 70 yard catch en route to a 235 yard game.

Jeudy proved that not only does he belong in a starting rotation for the Browns moving forward, but that he can be the teams' WR1 in 2025. Building around him, and whoever they bring on as quarterback, can elevate the teams' offense instantly.

Jowon Briggs

Briggs, like his fellow rookie Mike Hall Jr., didn't get many snaps for the Browns until the team was officially eliminated from the postseason. But, once he did, he proved to be an excellent addition to the defensive line alongside Garrett and Hall. The seventh round pick finished up 2024 with an overall PFF grade of 72.2 in 133 snaps.

Briggs should be a defender Cleveland tries to invest some more time in, especially as Hall's unfortunate knee injury to end his rookie season might keep him out beyond the start of the season in 2025. Briggs' ability to tackle and stuff the run should be lauded by a Browns team that's seeking another punch on their D-line.

Jordan Akins

Akins flew under the radar a bit this season, most likely because he's a free agent this offseason and it feels unlikely that Cleveland will be able to retain him. But, the tight end room for the Browns overall seemed to perform well despite having such a rollercoaster in the quarterback room. Akins, specifically, stood out in relief of David Njoku throughout the season.

He finished up the year with 390 total receiving yards on 40 targets, and despite such an up and down year in terms of his usage, he managed to average about 10 yards per game. His hands, speed, and blocking all stood out throughout the year, and it might have landed him atop the Browns' priority signings list as we venture into the offseason and free agency.

Given how tumultuous Njoku's health was this year, the Browns should be investing in a veteran like Akins to back him up consistently. He, and even Blake Whiteheart, proved they could be reliable receivers.

