3 Browns to watch for against Dolphins in Week 17

I know what the reader of this article must be thinking: why should I even care about any Cleveland Browns players headed into a game against a potential postseason-bound team like the Miami Dolphins?

But, the Browns are in a position where they'll be entering the NFL Draft in 2025 with a high chance of a top-5 pick, and a slim chance at the top pick in the entire draft. One thing's for sure: they'll be getting a high caliber talent in the first round if they don't trade back, and it makes these next two games all the more crucial.

Cleveland has to evaluate several positions and players ahead of the offseason. You've probably heard the word evaluate so many times in reference to this Browns team in the last few weeks that it doesn't sound or read like a real word anymore - but it's still true. Players like Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jerome Ford, Martin Emerson Jr., and German Ifedi all need a closer look.

The Dolphins have been up and down all year, with much of their success hinging on the health of Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered yet another scary concussion earlier in the season which held him out of competition for a few weeks, but since then, he's been a force. So, this should be another loss for Cleveland. Regardless, here are a few Browns to keep an eye on in the matchup.

1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Thompson-Robinson finally had a real audition to be the starting quarterback for the Browns in Week 16, given a full week of practice with starters reps and being prepared as the QB1 headed into the game. If what he did in Week 16 is him with a dedicated playbook and week of practice, then the audition was an indictment.

His two picks and zero passing touchdowns didn't tell the whole story. He constantly threw into dangerous coverage and was only able to get yards with his legs. The offensive line did him no favors, allowing him to be pressured on most of his dropbacks, but he just didn't look comfortable airing the ball out farther than 15 yards.

The Dolphins pass defense is far better than the Cincinnati Bengals', and their run defense is much better as well. Thompson-Robinson is also headed into the game with a calf injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski feels good about his ability to start anyway. If he's coming in hobbled against a better defense, Thompson-Robinson is going to have to be sharp all game long.

2. German Ifedi

Ifedi is another Browns player who struggled in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals' pass rush. He's been slotted into the left tackle spot since Dawand Jones is out for the season and since Jedrick Wills Jr. is effectively done with his Cleveland tenure. And, unfortunately, he's completely fumbled his starting opportunity.

Between multiple penalties and blown protections, Ifedi just doesn't look ready to be a starter anytime soon. With Cleveland likely looking at a tackle in the first or second round, Ifedi is going to be looked at to see if he can at least be a servicable backup in 2025.

3. Jerome Ford

It seems like every few weeks, a different Browns player has really taken off and put together some excellent games despite the team's losing ways. For the last few weeks, that player has been Ford.

In the Browns' Week 16 loss, he had 92 rushing yards and one touchdown, with his longest run being 66 yards. In Week 15, he ran for 84 yards and had a touchdown in that game, too, with his longest rush going for 62 yards. Ford is averaging 5.5 yards per carry and has gathered up 543 total rushing yards in a season where he's been shifted back and forth between being a starter and a backup.

Ford's ability to snap open games - like he did in Week 16 - is going to be big for the Browns in 2025 if they aren't able to draft a high caliber running back to pair with Nick Chubb. They already know he and Chubb are a good duo, so if Ford can prove he deserves to get more time on the field alongside him in these last two games, it'd go a long way for the Browns and their draft strategy.

