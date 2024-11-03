3 Chargers to watch for against Browns in Week 9 matchup
The 2-6 Cleveland Browns are set to host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns are coming off a massive 29-24 victory over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
According to Pro Football Focus, Justin Herbert and the Chargers have scored 132 total points and given up 91 points to opposing teams, while the Browns have scored 138 and given up 186 points this season.
With that being said, here are three Chargers to watch for in Week 9:
Ladd McConkey, WR
Ladd McConkey caught all six of his targets for 111 yards, averaged 18.5 yards per reception, five first downs, and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints last week. This season, McConkey has caught 30 of his 45 targets for 376 yards, averaging 12.5 yards per reception, 19 first downs, a fumble, and four touchdowns through seven games. The Chargers are averaging 1.1 passing touchdowns per game, while the Browns’ defense is averaging 1.3 touchdowns allowed this season.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 30 Receptions (68.2% Reception Percentage)
- 376 Receiving Yards (12.5 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 19 Receiving First Downs
- 3 Dropped Pass
- 4 Receiving Touchdowns
Daiyan Henley, LB
Daiyan Henley recorded 11 total tackles, three stops, one hurry, one pass defended, and allowed six receptions on nine targets for 84 yards. This season, Henley has totaled 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, 23 stops, four hurries, one pass defended, and allowed 28 receptions on 37 targets for 276 yards and one touchdown. The Chargers' defense allows teams to average 112 rushing yards per game, while the Browns average 92.5 rushing yards this season.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 22 Total Tackles (11 Solo - 11 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 7 Stops
- 2 Hurries
- 1 Sacks
- 2 Receptions Allowed (66.7%)
- 5.0 Yards Per Reception Allowed
- 1 Pass Defended
Justin Herbert, QB
Justin Herbert completed 20 of his 32 attempted passes for 279 yards, averaged 8.7 yards per attempt, 13 first downs, and two touchdowns, and rushed for 49 yards on four carries. This season, Herbert has completed 127 of his 196 attempted passes for 1,443 yards, 66 first downs, eight touchdowns, and one interception while rushing for 83 yards on 24 carries, three first downs, and a fumble. In Week 9 games, Herbert is averaging 26.5 completions on 38.3 attempts for 265.8 yards, 6.9 yards per attempt, 1.3 touchdowns, and 0,3 interceptions with 106 completions on 153 total attempts for 1,063 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception through four games. The Chargers are averaging 194.0 passing yards per game, while the Browns' defense allows opposing teams to average 200.6 passing yards per game this season.
2024:
- 7 Games
- 127/196 Completions (64.8%)
- 1,443 Passing Yards (7.4 Yards Per Attempt)
- 8 Passing First Downs
- 1 Passing Touchdowns
- 24 Carries
- 83 Rushing Yards
- 3 Rushing First Down
- 1 Fumble