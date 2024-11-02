3 Cleveland Browns to watch for against Chargers in Week 9
The 2-6 Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their matchup against Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers after stunning John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens 29-24 last Sunday. The Browns offense looked utterly different under Jameis Winston, scoring more than 20 points in a single game and throwing for over 200 yards for the first time this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Justin Herbert and the Chargers enter Week 9 with the 20th-ranked offense and the 11th-ranked defense, while the Browns have the 8th-ranked defense and the 30th-ranked offense.
With Cleveland looking to keep their newfound momentum alive, here are three Browns to watch in Week 9:
Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore caught eight receptions on 12 targets for 85 yards, averaging 10.6 yards per reception, and five first downs last week against the Ravens. This season, Moore has brought in 30 of his 41 targets for 221 yards, averages 7.4 yards per reception, and ten first downs through eight games. In Week 9 games, Moore averages three receptions on 3.3 targets for 32.7 yards, 10.9 yards per reception, and 0.7 touchdowns with nine receptions on ten total targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns through three games. The Browns averaged 159.6 passing yards and 0.9 passing touchdowns per game under Deshaun Watson but put up a season-high 334 passing yards and three touchdowns with Winston taking over the offense.
2024:
- 8 Games
- 30 Receptions (73.2% Reception Percentage)
- 221 Receiving Yards (7.4 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 10 Receiving First Downs
- 3 Dropped Pass
Look for Elijah Moore to bring in at least five receptions for over 60 yards against the Chargers this Sunday.
Mohamoud Diabate, LB
Mohamoud Diabate totaled nine tackles, one tackle for loss, four stops, one hurry, one sack, and allowed two receptions on three targets for ten yards. This season, Diabate has 22 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven stops, two hurries, one pass defended, one sack, and has allowed two receptions on three total targets for ten yards. This season, the Browns’ defense has allowed opposing teams to rush for an average of 125.9 yards per game, while the Chargers are averaging 117.1 rushing yards per game.
2024:
- 4 Games
- 22 Total Tackles (11 Solo - 11 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 7 Stops
- 2 Hurries
- 1 Sacks
- 2 Receptions Allowed (66.7%)
- 5.0 Yards Per Reception Allowed
- 1 Pass Defended
Look for Mohamoud Diabate to record at least four tackles against the Chargers.
Nick Chubb, RB
Nick Chubb rushed for 52 yards on 16 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and two first downs. Through two games this season, Chubb has rushed for 74 yards on 27 carries, averages 2.7 yards per carry, three first downs, and one touchdown, and caught one reception on three targets for ten yards and a first down. In Week 9 games, Chubb is averaging 95.7 rushing yards on 18.7 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and one rushing touchdown with 287 rushing yards on 56 carries and three rushing touchdowns through three games. This season, the Browns’ offense averages 92.5 rushing yards per game, and the Chargers’ defense allows opponents to average 112 rushing yards per game.
2024:
- 2 Games
- 27 Rushing Attempts
- 74 Rushing Yards (37 Yards Per Game)
- 3 Rushing First Downs
- 1 Rushing Touchdowns
- 1 Reception (33.3%)
- 10 Receiving Yards
- 1 Receiving First Downs
Look for Nick Chubb to rush for at least 65 yards this Sunday against the Chargers.