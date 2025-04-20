3 EDGE rushers Browns can add on Day 2 to complement Myles Garrett

Abdul Carter will very likely be available to the Cleveland Browns at second overall in this year's draft. Issue is, the Browns don't seem motivated to create an even more formidable defense, even if it means passing up on a potential star defender in Carter. Travis Hunter technically also qualifies as a potential star defender, but Carter would specifically be complimentary to Garrett.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of other pass rushing prospects in this year's draft that are worth using a Day 2 pick on - especially with the Browns owning two 3rd round picks. They should invest somewhat in defense, especially with the D-line and linebacker position needing some work due to the absence of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the need for insurance behind Garrett.

There are three pass rushers that the Browns should definitely keep an eye on with their 67th or 94th pick in the 3rd round, and all would be electric alongside Garrett on the line.

3 EDGE rushers Browns can snag on Day 2 of NFL draft

Princely Umanmielen

Umanmielen has been mocked to the Browns a few times, most recently by NFL Network draft analyst Chad Reuter at 94th overall. The 6'4" edge rusher out of Ole Miss has the tools to become a decent disruptor on the line alongside Garrett, although as The Athletic's Dane Brugler notes, he needs to find a way to become more forceful against opposing teams' tight ends and linemen.

He's not exactly the flashiest option for Cleveland at this spot, but his size and ability to get around the bend would make him a fun addition to the rotation as a depth piece for the Browns.

Oluwafemi Oladejo

Oladejo is a high ceiling edge rusher who would fit perfectly into the Browns' D-line as an additional run stopping athlete. He led the UCLA in tackles for loss and sacks in 2024, and showed some signs of developing into a plus-pass rusher. According to Brugler's piece on him in "The Beast," Oladejo can use some refinement in the right NFL system that places importance on their pass rush.

So, the Browns.

Josaiah Stewart

The most fun option for Cleveland somewhere in the 3rd round - if he lasts until then - is Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Josaiah Stewart. The senior has subtly risen on big boards since the NFL combine, and the NFL's scouting site has him listed as a potential plus starter in the league eventually. He finished up his career at Michigan with 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Stewart's strength, speed off the line, and ability to go toe to toe with much bigger offensive linemen than himself in order to get to the quarterback should be qualities that make Browns decision makers widen their eyes a bit if he falls to them at 67th overall. He can very well add what the team lost in Za'Darius Smith, except he'd be a much younger addition to that hole left by Smith's trade.

