Browns draft visit with top LB signals Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah update isn't good

As the Cleveland Browns continue to host prospects ahead of April 24, when they'll be picking second overall in the NFL draft, there continue to also be names that come up that might be surprising to fans to read - especially since second overall would indicate the team is going for best overall player, and not just best player available at a position of need.

One of those positions includes at linebacker for the Browns, especially since their star linebacker remains sidelined after a scary neck injury suffered in Week 8 of the 2024 season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the teams' 52nd pick in the 2021 draft, had looked primed to be one of their best defenders in 2024 prior to his injury.

Losing him led to a few other linebackers being forced to step up for Cleveland, which yielded some positive results from players like Mohamoud Diabate and Jordan Hicks, but it's clear that the team needs to bring in a top linebacker prospect, if possible.

But, with just one first rounder (for now), the Browns seem primed to take someone like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, and not a top linebacker in this class. It doesn't hurt to host a few, though, as we can see from them also hosting a top defensive lineman in Derrick Harmon.

And, according to a recent report from Ian Rapoport, it seems like the Browns are looking to evaluate the top linebacker in the class ahead of the draft: Jalon Walker.

Browns to host Jalon Walker ahead of NFL draft

Per Rapoport, the Browns hosted the Georgia linebacker, and the NFL Network insider made sure to mention that Cleveland has the number two pick in the draft when reporting on the visit. Now, it's extremely unlikely that Walker would be available to Cleveland after that pick, but they're certainly not taking him at second overall.

If the Browns were looking to potentially trade down in the draft - let's say they're so honed in on Cam Ward that, once he's off the board, they decide to trade in the chance to take one of Hunter or Carter for some extra firsts later in the round - then Walker suddenly becomes a viable option.

The linebacker had 6.5 sacks in 2024 along with 61 total tackles and two passes defended, and he's projected to be a mid-1st round pick. He'd be a huge boost to the Browns' defense, especially if Owusu-Koramoah is out for 2025 as he continues to recover from his neck injury.

If Walker is a serious option for Cleveland, then that suggests the Browns' update on Owusu-Koramoah isn't a good one - at least, not good for their depth.

Of course, we can only hope that his recovery has been smooth, and that he makes the best decision for his long term health ahead of the 2025 season. Whether that's on the field or off, he's leaving some sizable shoes to fill - and, Walker would be an excellent step towards doing so for Cleveland.

