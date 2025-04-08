5 defensive tackles who would be seamless fits for the Browns culture

In preparation for the 2025 draft, where the Browns hold 10 selections, I went into the lab to identify which draft prospects best fit the Browns' positional prototypes established since Andrew Berry assumed his post as General Manager.

I gathered data on every acquisition Berry has made - whether through the draft, free agency, or trade - focusing on key athletic traits and NFL Combine results to build a Browns-specific prototype. Then, I compared each prospect's numbers to their positional prototype, normalizing the data and adjusting for missing values to produce ideal fits for each position based on the data.

This is the ninth installment of a ten-part series, identifying the best matches for the Browns, based on the data-trends identified since Andrew Berry became GM.

When evaluating the absolute cream of the crop in terms of NFL franchises, there are multiple things you can find across the board. Unified leadership, a non-meddling owner (sorry Browns fans), and in most cases, a franchise QB. Think of the Ravens, Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, and so on. An under-appreciated, but foundational component to their success, are the trenches.

The trenches refer to the muck - so to speak - where 300 pounders maul into each other in what ends up being a 60 minute tug-of-war match, with the result almost always being that the unit that could impose their will on the other, is the winner.

Patrick Mahomes can sit back there and pirouette around defenders because his usually stout (Super Bowl performance notwithstanding) offensive Line affords him that time.

But in that same tug-of-war match, when the defensive linemen begin to, as Jameis Winston eloquently put it, "dominate the line of scrimmage," offenses sputter. Those 10 yard runs become 2 yard losses.

Those scrambling QBs, find that they're hemmed in with no where to go, and end up getting gobbled up by ferocious pass rushers - just like we saw the Eagles defense do in the Super Bowl - a pack of piranhas that smelled blood in the water.

In a roundabout way, I'm trying to paint a picture in your mind of how significant the lines are. In the second installment of this series, we covered the offensive line, this edition will focus on the other side.

The Browns had average if not effective defensive line play last year. As the NFL planet spins, it means players switch teams and move on. The Browns will go into 2025 without Dalvin Tomlinson, who was released for cap reasons, Maurice Hurst, and Michael Dwumfour from last year's unit.

Returning will be Shelby Harris, Sam Kamara, Michael Hall Jr., and Jowon Briggs. Additionally, the Browns signed Ralph Holley to a futures contract as well as bringing aboard Maliek Collins from the 49ers. While it is not a glaring hole. the Browns could use some youth here to begin to develop for the future.

The following are the top 5 fits for the Browns who are available to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft:

#5 Ty Robinson - Nebraska

To kick things off, at #5 on the list with the fifth highest similarity score (89.3%), as it relates to the Browns prototype at the position is Ty Robinson out of Nebraska. Robinson is a seasoned prospect, spending 6 years as a part of the Huskers program. The tallest player to appear on this list, he stands at 6'5" and weighs 288lbs.

Ty arrived to Lincoln, and stuck it out through a regime change as well as trials and tribulations as it related to playing time. He was always a part of the rotation, making modest statistical contributions on defense. Through the first 5 years, he had 97 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, and 5.0 sacks.

Benefitting greatly from an extra college season due to COVID - Robinson took full advantage of his super senior season where he posted career bests in all categories: 37 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss, and 7.0 sacks. This season likely put him on the NFL radar, as he is now expected to be drafted, albeit in the later rounds.

Scouts still aren't sure about his bend and his arm length, but his Combine provided some excellent counterpoints, including a blazing 4.83 40-yard dash and a 33.5' vertical jump. Watch Robinson dominate in his highlight tape here.

#4 Omarr Norman-Lott - Tennessee

The defensive lineman who had the 4th highest similarity score - 89.4% - was Omarr Norman-Lott, a stout contributor to the Volunteers' defense. He began his career at Arizona State, but after 3 years, he made the jump to the SEC - and with it came a jump in his productivity.

At the combine, he was measured at 6'2", and 291lbs, and his resume currently has him projected as an upper middle round selection.

Between Tempe and Knoxville, Omarr became known as a dangerous pass rusher from the interior defensive line. in his college career he had 89 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, along with 13.5 sacks, 9.5 of which came in his last two seasons. Norman-Lott is an example of a player who doesn't necessarily display the athleticism or measurables, but he just gets it done on the field.

This was scouts biggest concern with Omarr, as his lack of size and power may not translate that well against NFL blockers. There is clearly a lot to work with here, and it is on full display in his highlight tape that you can watch here.

#3 Mason Graham - Michigan

The third prospect on this list is also the most regarded of the bunch - Mason Graham out of the University of Michigan - whose similarity score stands at 91.6%. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 297lbs, Graham was a key cog in the Wolverines defense over the last 3 seasons, dazzling scouts with game-wrecking ability that has him projected as an early first round draft pick.

In his tenure at the collegiate level, Graham built up a reputation of being something of an interior disruptor. The stats were impressive, although they don't tell the full story. He finished with 108 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, and 9.0 sacks for his career. While he didn't do much at the Combine, his measurements along with his bench press were not quite stellar.

Scouts don't seem to mind, although they do note his length and burly frame as weaknesses to his game. One gander at his highlight tape and it is easy to see why NFL executives see limitless potential in the big man.

#2 Jahvaree Ritzie - North Carolina

Coming in at #2 on this list is Jahvaree Ritzie, the 6'4", 294lb roadblock who played his college ball at North Carolina. Ritzie has a similarity score of 97.8%. He spent his entire 4-year collegiate tenure in Chapel Hill, and as of current projections, is expected to be a later round selection.

Jahvaree was a regular contributor on defense from the time he arrived in Chapel Hill, being a valuable piece to the defensive line rotation for the Tar Heels. In his first 3 years he flashed limited difference-maker production, with 98 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, and 2.5 sacks. His last act was his best however, as he's coming off a season where he had 40 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Ritzie also helped himself with an impressive combine - including a 5.0 second 40-yard dash as well as an elite 35.5' vertical jump, indicating impressive levels of explosiveness. What limits him to a later prospect, according to scouts, is his hand usage and contact balance. Feel free to make your own assessment from his highlight tape here.

#1 T.J. Sanders - South Carolina

The top match for the Browns prototype for the interior defensive line position - with a similarity score of 99.4%- is none other than T.J. Sanders, out of South Carolina. He spent 4 years with the Gamecocks before declaring for the NFL Draft, and the 6 foot 4 inch, 297 pounder has plenty of fans of his game in the scouting community, culminating in a draft projection in the top 2 rounds.

Sanders played sparingly in his first two seasons before coming on strong as a junior. In his final two seasons he had 93 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, and 8.5 sacks, showcasing a versatile skillset well-suited for the league.

His on field acumen was stellar, but he reinforced it by knocking the Combine out of the park, earning great marks for his speed (4.95 40-yard dash) and explosiveness (31.5' vertical jump).

If there is a qualm scouts have with Sanders, it is his hip fluidity and his first step burst. Nonetheless, much is expected of T.J. at the next level. You can see him dominate the line of scrimmage in his highlight tape.

