Browns Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ranked No. 6 off-ball linebacker
By Randy Gurzi
Selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was seen as a steal the instant the Cleveland Browns made the selection.
After the draft, it was revealed that some teams might have been concerned about a heart condition — despite JOK receiving a clean bill of health from doctors. There were also teams that felt he was undersized at 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds.
Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry saw his talent, however, and understood how explosive Owusu-Koramoah could be. After three years, it’s clear Berry was right. JOK is coming off his best season as a pro and was ranked the No. 6 off-ball linebacker by executives, coaches, and scouts.
As Jeremy Fowler says in his tweet, Owusu-Koramoah was praised for his speed. That speed is excellent but he also understands the game and knows how to get the most out of his athletic traits.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah exploded under Browns new DC
JOK was solid during his first two seasons in the NFL. He had 76 tackles as a rookie and 70 in year two. He added four pass defenses in each campaign and had a total of 10 tackles for a loss.
Cleveland made a change at defensive coordinator in 2023, going with Jim Schwartz. A Super Bowl-winner in 2017, Schwartz helped Owusu-Koramoah take his game to the next level.
He racked up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two picks, and 20 tackles for a loss. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, JOK has proven himself a game-changer and is one of the best in the NFL. The Browns need to work on locking him up long-term before his price tag soars even higher.