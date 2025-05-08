3 Free Agents the Browns Should Still Sign

The Cleveland Browns, by most accounts, had a good draft. It also clearly shows their vision for the 2025 season, a shift back to Kevin Stefanski's original offense. In the past, Stefanski has loved to use 12 personnel, one running back and two tight ends. The Browns selected two running backs and a tight end who are projected to be perfect fits for this offense. The selections of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson leave Browns fans envisioning a running back tandem similar to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Harold Fannin Jr. gives the Browns a legitimate second tight end who is capable of impacting the passing game.

The defense is primed to return to a powerhouse after the draft too. Mason Graham is capable of stepping in right away and making a difference in stopping the run and rushing the passer. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger is a versatile player who projects to be the perfect complement to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who seems to be recovering from his devastating neck injury.

Even with all of the additions the Browns have made so far, there are still several holes on the roster. If the team is serious about competing in 2025, here are three free agents that the team could sign to drastically improve their chances of making the playoffs.

Nick Chubb

When you think of the Cleveland Browns, one of the first players you think of is Nick Chubb. He's a living legend for the team. Unfortunately, Chubb had a rough time coming back last year from his severe knee injury in 2023. To make matters worse, he broke his foot to end his 2024 season. This offseason Chubb appears to be on a mission to regain his old form.

Nick Chubb on Instagram days after the #Browns drafted two running backs: pic.twitter.com/yCDDd2g4xm — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 28, 2025

He still seems like he has his explosiveness after watching his workout video. It's also been reported that he is squatting over 500 pounds as well. The team brought back Jerome Ford on a reworked deal to go along with the two draft selections. Even with all three of these running backs, Chubb should still be brought back. He would set the standards for hard work in the running back room. He also would benefit from not having to be the main bell cow running back and could be a valuable member of a committee.

Gabe Davis

Admittedly, the free agent wide receiver market isn't great, but it slightly improved with the Jacksonville Jaguars releasing Gabe Davis. Davis would be a great target for the Browns to pursue. He is not meant to be the focal point in any offense and instead should be utilized to keep defenses honest and to take shot plays when they present themselves, which is a staple of the Stefanski offense.

The Browns have almost ignored the wide receiver position this offseason. The team did not draft any, but did sign DeAndre Carter and Diontae Johnson. Carter is almost exclusively a return specialist and Johnson played for three different teams last year, so it's almost impossible to count on him for anything. It's hard to imagine counting on Cedric Tillman, who has shown promise but has missed several games due to a concussion. All of these are reasons why the Browns should pursue Davis, a young veteran who has shown that he can provide value to an NFL offense.

Julian Blackmon

The Browns have improved all areas of their defense this year, except the safety spot. The team moved on from Juan Thornhill, who won't be missed with his lackluster play and effort. With his absence, the team has a decision to make. Either let Ronnie Hickman take over the starting free safety role or bring a veteran to compete for the spot. Hickman, a fellow former undrafted free agent, has shown that he is a viable rotational player in the secondary, but it remains to be seen if he is ready to be a full-time starter.

If the team decides to bring in a veteran, Julian Blackmon makes sense. Blackmon primarily plays free safety but has shown the ability to play in the box if needed, allowing defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz to stay creative with personnel groupings. He finished the year with three interceptions and one pass breakup. While he might not be an All-Pro caliber player, Blackmon would at least push Hickman for the starting free safety role and ensure the Browns have proper depth at the position.