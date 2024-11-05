3 likeliest trade destinations for Elijah Moore
The Cleveland Browns might be ready to fire away on a few trades that would send many of their starters away from the team ahead of their Week 10 bye. The trade deadline, which is on Nov. 5, is fast approaching, but it's been quiet for Cleveland on the trade market - even for one of the Browns' trades that feel like it'll be a sure thing.
Outside of that one transaction, though, everything else surrounding the Browns has been pure speculation. That includes reports that Myles Garrett is almost entirely untouchable unless the team is given a Godfather deal for him, and reports that the team might be shopping David Njoku for a better shot at good draft compensation ahead of the draft.
Read more: Trade compensation for Broncos edge rusher shows potential Za'Darius Smith price
One player mentioned in those rumors was Elijah Moore. Moore, a part of a receiving corp that has yet to piece together a 100 receiving yard game through nine weeks of action, has not looked himself this season. Chalk it up to him playing with a revolving door of quarterbacks or to him dropping a lot of catchable passes, at the end of the day, Moore is not a very valuable receiver on this team.
But, he's shown how valuable he can be for some extra yardage and some athletic grabs on the sidelines. And, he's only 24 years old with no major injuries under his belt this season. He has plenty of opportunity to develop under a better quarterback or just in a better system - a winning one. There are several teams on the hunt for wide receiving talent ahead of the deadline, but here are three that could be trade partners with Cleveland by Nov. 5.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs are undefeated and have one of the best quarterbacks in NFL playing for them. They also already made their "big" swing for DeAndre Hopkins prior to the deadline, so it's hard to say if they'll feel good about that one move and keep it chugging. But, if they're looking for a cheap, young option at receiver and are not able to secure a deal for one of the many other receivers on the market right now, Moore could be a perfect fit for them.
Patrick Mahomes already has a speedy downfield option in Xavier Worthy and now, a veteran presence and force in Hopkins. Outside of those two targets, they need help. Moore could slot in perfectly as a WR2 or WR3 and even develop much faster than he has in his first few seasons with the New York Jets and Browns, and Cleveland could likely net a fourth or fifth rounder for him.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The one team that keeps coming up in conversations around wide receiver needs is the Steelers. George Pickens is great for them, but outside of him, they have no consistent options on offense. Adding Moore would be big for Russell Wilson who could spread the wealth between Pickens and Moore pretty seamlessly given their slightly different styles of play.
It's very unlikely that the Browns would deal with an in-division rival. No one likes facing the player you just traded who might be upset about getting moved for the second time in his early career. But, Pittsburgh might be able to offer a better pick package to Cleveland than Kansas City.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Why not reunite Moore and Baker Mayfield, right? The Buccaneers are having an amazing season, ranking fifth in EPA per play according to PFF. But, they're also dealing with injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, some of the best receivers not just on Tampa Bay but in the NFL. Adding Moore, who would be a very cheap get for the Buccaneers, would be smart long term for the team as they ride with Mayfield for the foreseeable future.