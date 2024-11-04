5 Browns players rumored to be on the move by trade deadline
The Cleveland Browns had one of the strangest and most Jekyll and Hyde-esque Week 8 and 9 performances. Against the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns looked efficient and like a machine - Jameis Winston was accurate and confident, and the defense pressured Lamar Jackson on almost all of his drop backs to ensure off balance throws.
But, the Ravens are not a good team on defense. The Los Angeles Chargers, who the Browns faced in Week 9, are a great team on defense. They swarmed Cleveland's receivers, pressured Winston relentlessly, and stopped any and all attempts at developing a run game from Nick Chubb or Jerome Ford. It was pure dominance, and made fans and the team crash back down to Earth about the Browns' postseason chances.
This loss also happened to coincide with two major dates for the Browns - the Nov. 5 trade deadline and a Week 10 bye. This team will look different in Week 11 against the equally as dysfunctional New Orleans Saints, but the question is just how different they will be. Are they just parting with Za'Darius Smith, or are they fully cleaning house and looking to get a haul of picks ahead of a 2025 NFL Draft chock full of long term talent?
There are a few candidates for a trade on the Browns, with some obvious - like Smith - and some surprising - like David Njoku. But, it feels like no one is truly untouchable outside of Myles Garrett, whose return might be too much for any teams' draft pick pockets. That said, there are some viable trade candidates that might be far away from Cleveland by Nov. 5.
1. Za'Darius Smith
Smith is the obvious trade piece for the Browns. It allows them to keep their other anchor on the defensive line - Myles Garrett - while recouping some draft picks from a contender in the process. That contender, likely to be the Detroit Lions, really need a defender like Smith who can burst off the edge and collect some sacks or pressures in an already-elite defense and pass rush.
Look to Smith to likely net a late pick, like a fifth or sixth rounder, to set the market and get the Browns started this trade deadline.
2. Elijah Moore
Trading another receiver after parting with Amari Cooper earlier in the season might not make sense on paper for the Browns. But, when you have rookie talent waiting in the wings like Jamari Thrash who could be relied upon for more reps in coming weeks. Moore, who has really struggled to get anything going this season with three quarterbacks, could use a change in scenery. He's shown flashes of great potential with the Browns and New York Jets, but he has to cut drops and deflections out of his game.
Moore could be serviceable for a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers who really need help at WR, but it's not a sure thing that Cleveland would be so desperate as to do a rare in-division trade. He could probably net a fourth or fifth rounder.
3. Greg Newsome II
It's no secret that the weakest link on the Browns' defense is their secondary. Too many lapses, too many miscues, and too many missed opportunities for turnovers have led to a league-worst one interception. Newsome, a 2021 first round pick for the Browns, has not shown any growth with the team as a defender this season. With no picks, just three deflected passes, and just 19 tackles, Newsome may not net more than a seventh rounder from a team looking to add a backup corner. The team is reportedly shopping Newsome, but no other CBs on the team so far.
4. David Njoku
One of the more surprising names to crop up in rumors ahead of the deadline has been Njoku. The Browns tight end has been solid this season, picking up two touchdowns in the last three weeks of gameplay. But, Njoku has a pretty difficult contract to work with - the Browns would still be on the hook for "a $20.87 million cap charge" according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. So, the team would need a haul of picks back for him to make it work.
Njoku is one of the best tight ends in the league despite his lack of production. That can be chalked up to injury and playing with some pretty bad quarterbacks this season. So, if a team can throw at least a second or third rounder for 2025 and some more late round picks for the next two season or so for Njoku, the team might consider sending him away.
5. Myles Garrett
The most unlikely trade for the Browns would be sending Garrett anywhere for any package that's less than multiple first rounders. He's that good still. Garrett, who's coming off a three sack game in Week 9 and looks to be getting healthier and healthier each week, would immediately elevate any defense from good to great. So, contenders could certainly have their eyes on him at the deadline.
But, again, the Browns would likely seek and need multiple first rounders or at least one from 2025 to make the deal happen. He's their most valuable player and the cornerstone of the team. Trading him would signal another rebuild being underway after going all in on Watson and failing to make it work. Again, it's unlikely he's traded, but if a team like the Lions or even the Philadelphia Eagles want to almost guarantee a Super Bowl appearance, Garrett is the answer.