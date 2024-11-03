NFL rumors suggest Browns trading Za'Darius Smith to NFC contender is a done deal
Myles Garrett had three sacks in the first half of the Cleveland Browns' Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers run game seemed non existent against the pass rush the Browns were sending Justin Herbert's way.
And yet, it just wasn't enough. The Browns were struggling to move the needle on offense against a tough Chargers secondary, and Cleveland blew several coverages that allowed for easy touchdowns downfield for Herbert, a quarterback you never want to give an inch of space to for an easy pass. So, it makes sense that a rumor cropped up midgame in Week 9 to suggest that Za'Darius Smith - one of the teams' best pass rushers - would be on the move imminently.
According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, a Smith trade to the Detroit Lions either today or tomorrow is very likely.
"Yes, the Lions and Browns a potential trade for defensive end Za’Darius Smith. At this point, the expectation is that it’ll be more than talk. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current expectation is that Smith will be traded to Detroit tonight or tomorrow," said Florio in his piece published right in the middle of the Browns' game against the Chargers.
The Lions make the most sense as trade partners for the Browns. They're not in the same division, Cleveland could use some draft picks that Detroit has available, and the Lions desperately need to add to their pass rush after losing Aidan Hutchinson to injury for the season. Smith, a 32 year old veteran who has seen a bit of a resurgence in productivity this season with an elite Browns pass rush, has been named in mock trades for the last few weeks as headed to the Lions.
Trading Amari Cooper felt like the waving of the white flag for the Browns. But, they won a fun contest against the Baltimore Ravens with Jameis Winston leading the attack, and that gave fans and players hope that this team could maybe, possibly, make a push for a wild card spot with a team clearly full of talent. But, if the first half against the Chargers in Week 9 was any indication of how the team would look with Winston at the helm, it makes sense that Cleveland would want to just rip the trade bandage.
No need to doddle with a chance at truly elite quarterback options in the 2025 NFL Draft at stake.