Perfect Za'Darius Smith trade destination emerges after cryptic comment from NFC coach
By Ryan Heckman
Even though the Cleveland Browns pulled off an improbable, yet much-needed victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, that likely won't stop them from being sellers at this year's NFL trade deadline.
Jameis Winston provided a lift and some smiles for all, but the Browns are still 2-6 and incredibly far out from playoff contention. That said, a win should all but cement the idea that Myles Garrett is not being traded.
As if there was ever a sliver of hope to 31 other teams ... the Browns aren't trading their franchise cornerstone.
However, for teams looking at edge rusher help, the Browns do have another name that's likely to be traded before the deadline.
Za'Darius Smith's name has been floated in many rumors and by many outlets for weeks now, and the odds he gets dealt are fairly high. The 32-year-old has one year left on his deal before becoming a free agent in 2026, but the fact that he's getting up there in age and is on a team headed for massive change means that he's not lasting until the end of that deal.
Now, which team might be in the market for a pass rusher? There are a few, actually, but one in particular stands out above the rest and for obvious reasons.
The Browns have an ideal Za'Darius Smith trade partner in the Detroit Lions
Of course, one of the teams that's been most-talked about in reference to adding an edge rusher is the Detroit Lions. After losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season, who had been previously leading the league in sacks before injury, the Lions have been struggling in that department.
The Detroit defensive line hasn't done much in terms of sack production and out of their five team sacks in the last two games, only one has come from a defensive lineman.
On Monday, during his media availability, Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the "trade front" and specifically in reference to the defensive line.
His answer was, well, interesting.
Campbell seemed to insinuate the Lions are looking into adding a defensive lineman prior to the deadline, as they should. With Hutchinson out, it's a clear need. It's the elephant in the room which everyone is talking about.
The obvious connection with Smith, too, is the fact that he played for two other NFC North teams previously, spending the 2022 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings and his previous three years with the Green Bay Packers.
Three of his four years in the division, he earned a Pro Bowl nod, too. In eight games, this season, Smith has registered 5.0 sacks while playing only 59 percent of snaps, per Pro Football Reference.
That's the type of production Detroit could use, especially considering they like to use a lot of pass rushers now even more, without Hutchinson. Smith would be the perfect addition to Detroit's rotation and might just be exactly what they need to make a run.
The Lions aren't exactly desperate for help after trouncing the Tennessee Titans 52-14 in Week 8, but there will be tougher opponents ahead and Smith only adds to their arsenal.