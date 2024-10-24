Browns fans will be relieved to see top trade candidates named before deadline
The Cleveland Browns are amongst the few teams in the league whose season feels over before it ever really began. At 1-6 and in the doldrums of a feisty AFC North that's leaving the team in the dust, it feels inevitable that the Browns will start to get active ahead of the trade deadline as it looks to stock up on draft picks and cheaper contracts ahead of 2025.
Cleveland has some big names to toss into trades ahead of Nov. 5, mostly on the defensive end. But one big name that keeps cropping up in trade deadline pieces is, of course, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett has been battling through injuries this season with the Browns, and hasn't been as impactful as he was projected to be as a result. But, he's still anchoring one of the best pass rushes in the league and is still heralded as one of the best defenders in the NFL.
But, the Browns have other defensive ends that could make sense in a trade, and could make sense ahead of a 2025 season that could see it bounce back from what's been an extremely disappointing campaign in 2024. One NFL writer, Kevin Patra, said in a piece on buyers and sellers at the trade deadline that while Cleveland might be looking to add to its draft pick treasure chest, it's hard to see a world where the team is okay parting ways with Garrett.
"With Myles Garrett playing through injury, the defense is a shell of itself, and the offense has been an eyesore. The Browns already have eight draft picks for 2025 (with potentially two additionalcompensatory picks coming), but this group is in such dire need of a transfusion, more would be welcome. While I don't expect Cleveland to part with Garrett, trading Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson or Greg Newsome makes sense for a club floating into the foggy Lake Erie abyss."
Patra also makes the point that with Deshaun Watson out for the season, the team can really focus its efforts on evaluating its biggest holes and needs. With how many draft picks Cleveland doled out for Watson in the first place, though, the most glaring need is youth. Being able to get back enough picks to rebuild its offensive line by trading several defenders not named Garrett, and subsequently being able to afford to keep both Garrett and Watson, could go a long way towards skipping a total rebuild.
Multiple teams have reportedly contacted Browns on Za'Darius Smith
Smith, a 32 year old defensive end with four sacks on year so far, has been a player multiple teams have contacted the Browns about. According to Brad Stainbrook of Orange and Brown Report, teams such as the Lions, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Commanders have all reached out to Cleveland regarding Smith's availability. Look to general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns to seek a pick in 2025 for Smith, likely in the 3rd-5th round range.