The Browns should be sellers to these 4 teams ahead of trade deadline
Pass rushing. Cornerbacks. Even backup quarterback talent.
These are all positions the Cleveland Browns can leverage before the approaching trade deadline on Nov. 5. The Browns are 1-6 with no end to the losing in sight - barring a miraculous recovery behind new QB1 Jameis Winston and a revitalized offense behind Nick Chubb. The team has a date with the red-hot Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 and a very talented Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 9 before its Week 10 bye - plenty of time to evaluate its trade value before the calendar turns to November.
The biggest positions that Cleveland can likely leverage will be on its defensive line and on its secondary. Specifically, DE's Za'Darius Smith and Myles Garrett, and CB Denzel Ward, could net some pretty large draft packages or even some smaller contracts for Cleveland's front office as it contends with how to pay both Deshaun Watson next season and keep a star like Garrett on the team.
There are a few contending teams that could use the defensive skills that those players bring. While there's been far more movement for wide receivers this season ahead of the deadline, as that pool begins the dwindle, you should expect to see selling teams like the Browns to get aggressive with its movements as teams get more desperate for talent to sustain postseason runs.
Let's take a look at four teams that could really use the talents of the Browns' best defenders, and what those teams could offer to Cleveland.
1. Chicago Bears
The Bears are finding itself this season. Behind Caleb Williams showing out as a rookie under center for the club and with a chance to compete in one of the best divisions in football right now - the NFC North - it's a no brainer that the Bears could and should be buyers at the trade deadline. At 4-2 and sitting just behind potential Super Bowl contenders in the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, Chicago has to be aggressive if it wants to build on its momentum.
One thing Chicago can definitely improve on is its defense. Right now, the team could offer its own 2025 first and second rounders, the Carolina Panthers' second rounder in 2025, and the rest of its own picks from 2025 between the third and sixth round. Essentially, the team is stacked and could push its chips in on a defensive end like Smith or Garrett, depending on how many picks its willing to part with. For Garrett, teams should be willing to throw in a first rounder - he's still an All-Pro defender and can actually make a winning impact for a contending team in need of pass rushing.
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are an interesting team here. It can offer not only draft picks, but as one wild trade idea posted after Week 7 suggested, a quarterback as well. Atlanta famously and confusingly drafted a high-caliber quarterback in 2024, Michael Penix Jr., to ride the bench behind Kirk Cousins. But, Penix could also develop elsewhere - with Cleveland, even.
The Falcons could really use defense, and especially a better pass rush game. Smith or Garrett could certainly be useful for Atlanta as it struggles to gain footing on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The proposed package that could include Garrett would send over a pick for 2025 in addition to Penix Jr., adding some quarterback depth and potential competition at the quarterback position for the Browns headed into 2025 and allowing Garrett to, again, actually contend and compete.
In the long run for Cleveland, having Penix Jr. could allow the team to draft an elite offensive lineman as opposed to using one of its presumable high first round picks in 2025 on a quarterback.
3. Detroit Lions
The Lions seem like the most obvious destination for one of Smith or Garrett by the deadline. That's because of Aidan Hutchinson's terrible leg injury during Week 5. Without Hutchinson, the team has been fine sitting atop the NFC North, but to be able to add either Smith for a low draft cost or even Garrett for a true Super Bowl push would be huge for its momentum for the rest of the season. If the Browns want Garrett to have a real shot at a championship, the Lions are the best option amongst these teams for him.
4. Washington Commanders
The Commanders are in a similar boat to that of the Bears - no need to rush, but could make a big postseason push behind its rookie quarterback. Jayden Daniels has been phenomenal to start the season, and despite a rib injury, the team is still confident in its ability to keep rolling. At 5-2, it sits atop the NFC East ahead of former Super Bowl contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, why not push your chips in to improve your pass rush? The Browns can help with exactly that by sending either Smith or Garrett over, both of which can aide with the team's already elite pass rush - which is sixth overall in the league in wins. Adding Garrett would almost be unfair, but Washington has a shot with so many draft picks to offer to surround Daniels with the support he needs to help lead the team on a deep postseason run in his rookie season. It'd be the first postseason appearance for Washington since 2020.