Browns cannot follow Saints' blueprint with Dennis Allen by firing Kevin Stefanski
The New Orleans Saints are 2-7. Despite some hope that Derek Carr could right the ship with a new offense installed in the offseason and with head coach Dennis Allen fully running the show after taking the job from Sean Peyton, the Saints are on the way to another losing season and no postseason berth.
The Cleveland Browns are also 2-7. Despite hope that Deshaun Watson could finally piece together a healthy and just solid season after being traded for so much by the Browns, and despite the return of star running back Nick Chubb, they're floundering. Even with a change at play caller, the Browns look lost and also look primed to miss the postseason after a magical run last season.
One team has opted to push the red button and fire their head coach - the Saints. Allen is gone after a horrible loss to the worst team in the NFL in Week 9, the Carolina Panthers, and after Carr was put under fire by former NOLA star receiver Michael Thomas and Chris Olave's brother, both of which were placing blame on Carr for putting Olave in the hospital. They're not wrong, by the way - Carr threw the epitome of a hospital ball to Olave, now made even worse by the loss.
The other team, the Browns, have made no indication that Stefanski is on the hot seat. In fact, Myles Garrett - who had an incredible game in Week 9 with three sacks despite the loss - said after the game that he still feels the team can make a playoff push. The odds are stacked against the Browns, but just how big that stack is from their perspective will become clearer after the trade deadline on Nov. 5.
Stefanski not being on the hot seat is a good thing. He's not making boneheaded passes into three Chargers defenders chests for three interceptions. He's not making horrible decisions on defense in the secondary that lead to two open touchdowns from Justin Herbert. And, he's not making it so that the offensive line, quarterback room, and running back room are a carousel of faces due to injury.
This season has, in short, been a disappointing mess. Watson severely underperformed before his injury, and Winston has unfortunately shown his true colors as a starter in just his second time as a starter under center. Stefanski could have benched Watson sooner, sure, but that decision feels like one that'd have to come from the top.
He's a former coach of the year winner, and has done wonders with quarterbacks who are simply solid. If you're Cleveland, you want to see what he can do with a rookie phenom next season. But this season, despite how disappointing the Browns have been on both sides of the ball, Stefanski cannot be the scapegoat. While Allen has also led a team to 2-7 which led to his firing, it doesn't mean Cleveland's front office should start to get any ideas.