3 losers (and 1 winner) from Browns embarrassing loss to Chargers in Week 9
The Cleveland Browns looked like the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. That is to say, no offense, horrible secondary coverage, and gaffe after gaffe from every unit that would make any football fan cringe. An ugly scene that saw many Cleveland fans headed for the stands with plenty of time to go in the game, the Browns are now left to ponder about moves ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 5.
Not everything was bad in the game, but most players who took the field just seemed lifeless after Jameis Winston's third pick of the game. That stinker of a performance, of course, coming off a three touchdown game in Week 8 that landed him AFC Player of the Week honors. Things move quickly in the NFL, and Winston has learned that lesson ten fold in his time as a backup and a starter.
Let's look back on the Browns' last game prior to their bye week and see who won - in some way - and who was a loser in Week 9.
Loser: Jameis Winston
Winston looked like the Winston of old in this game. Throwing to absolutely no one downfield, which ended up leading to three picks on the day for him, and pump faking in the pocket until it collapsed, which led to an insurmountable amount of sacks, low-lighted his day. Winston was a shell of whatever got a hold of him in Week 8. Indecisiveness, inaccuracy, and balls with no gas on them led to a ton of missed opportunities for Cleveland to actually get back into the game against the Chargers.
Loser: The entire Browns secondary
The defensive line for Cleveland was much of the same. So, elite pressure from Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith with some really great sacks on Justin Herbert. That should have made it easier for the Browns to get back into the contest. But, the secondary blew two huge coverages that led to two touchdowns from Herbert and the Chargers. You can't win that way.
The secondary continues to be the weakest link for the Browns defense. If they can't get stops or picks the defense cannot be considered one of the bet in the NFL. With no turnovers, the secondary was unable to help the Browns capitalize on momentum against the Chargers.
Loser: Nick Chubb
It pains anyone to say this, but Chubb has yet to find his explosiveness. After two major knee surgeries, I think it's fair to ask whether he'll get it back again. So far this season and since his return to action, Chubb has only averaged 2.7 yards per carry. He's been unable to do much with small holes the offensive line has provided for him here and there, and he's been unable to overpower tacklers the way he has in the past.
If Chubb can't find his groove or power again, Cleveland is in for a long offseason with question marks around their then-former star running back who may be finally succumbing to injury - possibly the saddest thing to happen to the Browns this season.
Winner: Myles Garrett
While one Browns player is possibly on the decline due to injury, one is clearly back on the rise after his - Myles Garrett. After going without a sack for four straight games, Garrett recorded a hat trick against Herbert and the Chargers offensive line in Week 9. Joe Alt was no match for Garrett's speed and size, and he was at least trying to do his part in keeping Cleveland within a score or so earlier in the game. While the secondary eventually let him down, he's worth acknowledging as one the best players of the game and as the obvious cornerstone of this team moving forward.
It'll be interesting to see how Garrett fares for the rest of the season after the trade deadline, though, as it seems one of his partners in crime on the D-line may be on his way to a contender.