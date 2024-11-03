Flaws for the Browns secondary exposed in Week 9 against Chargers
A Myles Garrett hat trick of sacks wasn't enough. More elite pass rushing from Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za'Darius Smith wasn't enough, either. No, it was the Cleveland Browns secondary that was once again baring its flaws against an elite arm in Justin Herbert and an athletic receiving corp for the Los Angeles Chargers that were making the Browns' Week 9 clash with the Chargers all about them for all the wrong reasons.
Two blown coverages - one from safety Juan Thornhill and another from CB Denzel Ward - led to two easy touchdown passes for Herbert. Each time, the communication was clearly lacking with both defenders twisting their heads around to find zero help on coverage down field, leading to them landing on an island all alone as their man was already in the red zone.
Los Angeles is a good team. They have to be to stay afloat in an AFC West run by the Kansas City Chiefs. Their defense, so far this season, has been elite. But the offense outside of the connection between Herbert and rookie receiver Ladd McConkey hasn't exactly popped off the page. You wouldn't know that watching how Herbert was carving up this defense in the open field.
DC Jim Schwartz has mentioned in prior weeks this season how much he wants the secondary to step up and play up to their potential. And, for what it's worth, Ward is also coming back after not practicing much ahead of Week 9 as he was going through concussion protocols to be cleared for the contest. But, these blown plays were unacceptable. You can't allow an inch to Herbert and his arm - and he was given miles. Twice.
Making matters worse, Jameis Winston fell back to Earth in the Week 9 contest against the Chargers. So, if there was any hope for the offense helping out and lifting up the secondary after those miscues, it died after Winston seemed to throw a pass into a Chargers defender's arms for a near pick. And, it was buried after he finally did throw a pick - this time, in the red zone.
If the Browns aren't going anywhere this season, it might be a good time for them to reevaluate not only at the quarterback position as they look to the 2025 NFL Draft, but also at safeties and cornerbacks they can target in later rounds in addition to younger offensive lineman. Ward will be fine - he leads the league in deflections this season and doesn't seem to be the true issue in the secondary. But for players like Thornhill and Grant Delpit, it might be time to find replacements long term.