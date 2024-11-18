3 losers (and 2 winners) from Browns loss to the Saints in Week 11
Denzel Ward had a huge game in Week 11, ripping the ball out of Taysom Hill's hands on one play for a fumble and intercepting Hill on a pass downfield on another play. He was deflecting almost everything thrown his way, and he just looked like an All-Pro cornerback.
Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns managed to surround his excellent play with some atrocious defense, both from safeties and from the defensive line, in a big loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Browns, despite that performance from Ward, left New Orleans with a 2-8 record and with the Pittsburgh Steelers still left on their schedule for the week.
Cleveland's season is over. It's time to stop being delusional about any shot at making a miraculous comeback on the backs of Jameis Winston or Ward. What made Week 11's game worse, though, was the fact that it wasn't Winston throwing picks or the run game being nonexistent - it was the defense giving up. It was shocking and sad, and a perfectly terrible note to end the hopeful part of the season still left on.
So, clearly plenty of losers from Week 11, but there were some winners.
Loser: Myles Garrett
A shocking add to this list, Garrett was completely outplayed by rookie OL Taliese Fuaga. Fuaga managed to prevent Garrett from getting any pressures on Derek Carr, which is surprising considering New Orleans came into the contest with one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. Garrett, who just had three sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers, was a ghost in Week 11. That was terrible timing as the Browns could have used him as a means of stopping Carr or Taysom Hill.
Now, Garrett will be stacked up against a solid Steelers O-line and will be getting plenty of comparisons against the Steelers' defensive line, which has been stellar all season long. The Browns really miss Za'Darius Smith, who became victim to their losing record by getting traded to an actual contender.
Winner: Denzel Ward
Ward continues to impress in the secondary, picking up two deflected passes, one interception, and one forced fumble. Carr and Hill were terrified to throw his way, which is why they just attacked the Browns' safeties all game long. That ended up working out swimmingly for the Saints, showing just how important Ward is to this defense. Despite getting hurt earlier in the game with a chest injury, Ward truly tried his best.
Loser: Juan Thornhill
Thornhill desperately needed a big game after being one of the biggest reasons why Justin Herbert was able to easily post multiple touchdowns in the Browns' Week 9 loss to the Chargers. But, that game didn't come in Week 11. He repeatedly missed tackles down the sideline, and was especially unhelpful against Hill. He had six tackles, but was inconsistent alongside Delpit. Thornhill is likely seeing the end of his tenure with the Browns coming up on him given how uninspired his performance was.
Winner: Jameis Winston
Winston was another Browns player who needed a comeback performance compared to his work from Week 9. Coming off a three pick game, Winston was extremely solid for Cleveland - he didn't throw any near picks, threw for two touchdowns, helped convert on a 2 point attempt, and overall just seemed poised.
He also managed to throw the longest completion of his career, landing Jerry Jeudy an easy touchdown that got the Browns within one score. Winston doesn't have to lead this team to wins at this point in the season. At 2-8, the Browns are pretty much destined for a top pick. But, if he can at least look competent and like a perfect bridge quarterback headed into next season, Cleveland would be happy to resign him and have him train a rookie quarterback instead of having Watson wasted another season.
Loser: Dustin Hopkins
Look, I get it. The team is in shambles, you're coming in to try to tie or get the lead in a game where the energy is off. But to miss two easy extra point attempts and a third that didn't count because of a penalty on the other team is concerning. Hopkins has had some up and down games, and kicker is the exact position you don't want to have to worry about having those types of games - just ask Buffalo Bills fans about Tyler Bass. Hopkins earns this spot over head coach Kevin Stefanski just because of how easy it would have been for him to just make those point after attempts.
Honorable mention: Kevin Stefanski
It'd be hard to leave Stefanski off of this list after how badly the Browns defense gave up in this contest. Stefanski is a good coach. It's hard to come across good, consistent coaches in the NFL. And, Stefanski has also been dealt a weirdly bad hand. He had to manage one bad quarterback in Watson and is now sort of clicking with Winston, but even that feels like it can fall apart. And now, he's no longer clicking with the defense which has fought for him all season long.
If Stefanski isn't able to squeeze at least one or two more wins out of this club by season's end, a previously safe job is going to see a warmed seat. That's the same expecation for general manager Andrew Berry.