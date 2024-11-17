Kevin Stefanski confirms worst injury news possible for young Browns standout
As if the Cleveland Browns' Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints couldn't get any worse, the injury news that no one wanted to hear from Kevin Stefanski in his postgame availability became a reality.
Stefanski confirmed to reporters after the loss that Dawand Jones, who had been starting in place of Jed Wills Jr. since Week 8 and had finally provided some stability to a struggling offensive line, had fractured his ankle on a play early in the game. He was carted off the field after getting rolled up under Wyatt Teller on a play, and was emotional as he was taken to the locker room with an air cast.
Jones, a 2023 draftee for the Browns, had popped out this season as a better option at left tackle over their 2020 first round pick in Wills. He was consistently providing protection for Jameis Winston in the pocket, and had limited penalties that had been previously killing momentum for Cleveland's offense. Now, Jones is out for the rest of the season as the Browns continue to face some horrible injury luck on their O-line.
Was Week 11 Cleveland's worst loss of the season?
The Browns' defense quit after giving up a touchdown to the Saints that put New Orleans up by just one score late in the game, and that led to a second game sealing touchdown from Taysom Hill who killed Cleveland's defense all game long. Their safeties were especially caught off balance, with neither Juan Thornhill or Grant Delpit making their mark against Hill.
Read more: It took just one game for the Browns to regret trading Za'Darius Smith
The defense has been the lone bright spot for the Browns all season. Between their defensive line led by Myles Garrett and their secondary led by Denzel Ward, they have at least seemed competent compared to a hit or miss offense led firstly by Deshaun Watson and now by Jameis Winston. Ward led the team with two takeaways, but he seemed to be the only defender who showed up for Cleveland.
While a team can always come back from a loss and mistakes, they can rarely return from giving up quite in the way that the Browns gave up in Week 11. That's a referendum on the Browns' coaching staff in addition to their veterans, and it just leaves a sour taste in fans' mouths as they contend with the fact that Cleveland is likely going to lose out for the rest of this season.