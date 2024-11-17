Jameis Winston notches longest pass completion of career in Week 11
Jameis Winston had to make himself known against the New Orleans Saints in Week 11 after an abysmal three interception game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Winston's the next man up for this team that feels pretty destined for a top draft pick, but one that clearly still believes in itself to win the winnable games.
Well, the Saints are a very beatable team, and Winston managed to make that apparent in the first quarter against New Orleans. After a bad first few possessions, Winston managed to find Jerry Jeudy on a route and watched as Jeudy blazed downfield to score an 89-yard touchdown. It was a big play, and the biggest of the Browns' entire season. They hadn't had a play for 40 or more yards all season long.
But, Winston also managed to break a record of his own on the seemingly calm play. Winston's longest pass of his career prior to Jeudy's touchdown was actually when he was with the Saints back in 2021, when he threw a 72 yard completion for a touchdown to Deonte Harris. Now, Winston's longest completion of his career comes with the Browns as he hit 89 yards on the pass to Jeudy.
That had to have felt good for Winston to see, especially since he had an entire bye week to sit with his 50 QBR rated performance against the Chargers in Week 9. But, with Cleveland getting this version of a confident Winston, they can hopefully put up a scrappy losing record ahead of the end of the season and act as spoilers for other AFC North teams.
Browns have much to consider at QB headed into 2025
Winston's performance shouldn't shake Cleveland's brace when it comes to their draft position or their strategy headed into the first round in 2025. Drafting a quarterback to train under Winston would be a prime decision, but it doesn't seem like Andrew Berry or Kevin Stefanski are done with Deshaun Watson.
But, Watson's coming off a huge leg injury. He'll be even more immobile in the pocket compared to how stiff he was there when he was healthy to start the season. If he's still not putting up numbers to begin the season, the Browns need to have an additional fall back aside from Winston - and that's assuming they re-sign him in the offseason. To have a young upstart QB under Watson would be a luxury, and Cleveland shouldn't balk at the idea of developing a raw talent like Cam Ward or Jalen Milroe if given the opportunity.