3 Browns to watch for against Saints in Week 11
The 2-7 Cleveland Browns are heading to New Orleans to take on Derek Carr and the Saints this Sunday at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Browns are coming off their much-needed bye week and looking to secure their third win of the season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Derek Carr and the Saints have the 18th-ranked offense and 31st-ranked defense, while the Browns have the 30th-ranked offense and 9th-ranked defense.
With that being said, here are three Browns to watch in Week 11:
Jerry Jeudy, WR
Jerry Jeudy caught seven of his 11 targets for 73 yards, averaging 10.4 yards per reception, and five first downs. This season, Jeudy has caught 33 of his 59 targets for 418 yards, averaging 12.7 yards per reception, 22 first downs, and a touchdown through nine games. In Week 11, Jeudy averages four receptions on 7.5 targets for 47.5 yards through two games. The Browns offense averages 183.4 yards per game, while the Saints allow opposing teams to average 244.6 passing yards per game.
2024:
- 9 Games
- 33 Receptions (55.9% Reception Percentage)
- 418 Receiving Yards (12.7 Yards Per Reception Average)
- 22 Receiving First Downs
- 4 Dropped Pass
- 1 Receiving Touchdowns
Devin Bush, LB
Devin Bush recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, four stops, and one sack, allowing four receptions on five targets for 48 yards. This season, Bush has racked up 38 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 12 stops, five hurries, one sack, one pass defended, and allowed eight receptions on ten targets for 112 yards. The Browns' defense has allowed opposing offenses to rush for an average of 122.6 yards per game, while the Saints' offense averages 122.4 rushing yards per game.
2024:
- 8 Games
- 38 Total Tackles (24 Solo - 14 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 12 Stops
- 5 Hurries
- 1 Sacks
- 8 Receptions Allowed (80.0%)
- 14.0 Yards Per Reception Allowed
- 1 Pass Defended
Grant Delpit, S
Grant Delpit totaled seven tackles, four stops, and allowed three receptions on three targets for 18 yards against the Chargers. This season, Delpit has racked up 53 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 21 stops, four hurries, one quarterback hit, and has allowed 17 receptions on 22 targets for 141 yards. In Week 11 games, Delpit is averaging 6.3 total tackles with 19 total tackles through three games. The Browns’ defense allows opposing offenses to average 205.7 passing yards per game, while the Saints average 244.6 passing yards per game this season.
2024:
- 8 Games
- 53 Total Tackles (36 Solo - 17 Assisted - 4 For Loss)
- 21 Stops
- 4 Hurries
- 1 Quarterback Hit
- 1 Fumble Recovery
- 17/22 Completed Passes Allowed (77.3%)
- 141 Receiving Yards Allowed (8.3 Yards Per Reception)
- 0 Touchdown Allowed