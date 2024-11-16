Who are the announcers and referees for Browns at Saints in Week 11?
The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints are scheduled to face off on FOX for an afternoon game during Week 11, and both teams are essentially playing as their worst versions of themselves.
The Browns, despite beating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, crashed back down in Week 9 with a pathetic loss to the Los Angeles Chargers who barely had to do much work on offense to score and who's defense was lockdown for all four quarters of action. It led to three Jameis Winston turnovers and plenty more questions than answers for Cleveland as they face down a potential tank.
The run game, the secondary, and Winston all need to lock in for a win over what feels like a simple opponent to decipher. The Saints, currently led by Derek Carr, have given up 24.6 points per game so far this season in addition to only scoring 22.7 points per game in response - sounds familiar. Their defense has been atrocious, allowing 385.6 total yards per game and 141.0 yards per game on the ground alone. Week 11 could be a great opportunity for Nick Chubb to get going.
The Browns are also healthy headed into the game, with just their players on injury reserve out again for this game - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is still not cleared for play since his scary neck injury in Week 8, but their offensive line will be fairly healthy sans James Hudson III.
Looking ahead to the game, though, let's take a look at who'll be announcing the game and who'll be calling penalties in game for the Browns and Saints.
Announcers for Browns at Saints:
- Network: FOX
- Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
- Analyst: Jonathan Vilma
Kenny Albert is back in the booth for a Browns game, calling the contest for FOX as a veteran broadcaster for the network. A fun fact about Albert is he often helps out with broadcasts of New York Knicks games. Jonathan Vilma, a former linebacker for the New York Jets and Saints, will be joining Albert on the call.
Referees for Browns at Saints
Alex Kemp will be the lead referee for this contest, having called nine games already so far in 2024. Kemp, a ten year veteran, has a slight bias for home teams. He's called just 44.4 percent of penalties against the home team, with 66.7 percent of those teams winning games at home. He's averaging 15 penalties called per game.