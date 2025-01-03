3 Ravens to watch against Browns in Week 18

Yet another AFC North battle is set to take place this week, and this time it's the last for the Cleveland Browns in their very disappointing 2024 season. As for the team on the other side of the field, the Baltimore Ravens, it's a chance to secure the divisional title and enter the postseason with a title of some sort.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been on a tear offensively the entire season. It's just been their defense that's been hit or miss throughout the year, much like the Cincinnati Bengals'. But, Jackson's MVP-level of play has been more than enough to carry them through the season unlike the Bengals, who just couldn't support Joe Burrow enough for enough wins in the front end of the year.

Cleveland can and should try to play spoiler if they want, but the chances of them winning this one are slim. Baltimore's on a tear, and it doesn't seem like a depleted Browns team is the answer to stopping that tear. That said, let's take a look at what Ravens to watch for in Week 18.

1. Lamar Jackson

MVP conversations and debates, like most sports debates steeped in the need for takes, are exhausting. Numbers don't lie, and Jackson clearly has the best case to win Most Valuable Player in the NFL this season. It'd be his third overall, which would only be sweetened if the Ravens could finally make the Super Bowl.

Jackson needs just one more superb game to really solidify his argument for adding that hardware to his collection. With no Denzel Ward in this game and a few defensive linemen questionable ahead of the contest as well, Jackson should eat against Cleveland's defense.

2. Mark Andrews

One of Jackson's favorite targets, Andrews has a shot to be a true game wrecker against the Browns with their secondary really thinned out. With their linebacker room also about to be missing Jordan Hicks, the Browns will need a big game from Mohamoud Diabate and rookies Nathaniel Watson and Winston Reid.

Andrews is going to see those rookies, though, and be begging for the ball in the open field. He's coming off a 68 yard performance on Christmas Day, which he only achieved off two targets. Look to him to continue to prosper against this Browns D.

3. Marlon Humphrey

One of the best defenders in the AFC this season has been Marlon Humphrey. His six interceptions are good for third in the league, and he's even forced two fumbles to boot. Against Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it would have been a good bet to say he'd have a pick by the end of the first half. But, with Bailey Zappe in at starting QB over Thompson-Robinson, he might be a bit more reserved.

It'll be interesting to see if Humphrey waits for the plays to come to him and whoever he's covering - presumably, Jerry Jeudy - before going for any takeaways on an unfamilar QB.

