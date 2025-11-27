3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft has Browns landing franchise QB, new LT

The Cleveland Browns will look to the 2026 NFL Draft as a chance to possibly remake their lackluster offense on the fly. Once again, Cleveland has wasted one of the best defenses in the league by putting a non-competitive offensive product on the field.

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski not only need to need to select a franchise quarterback who can overtake both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but they must land a wide receiver who can take the top off a defense and a handful of new offensive linemen.

This 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft might be exactly what the Browns are looking for, as all of their needs can be filled without needing to trade up and sacrifice even more of the capital they acquired.

Cleveland Browns 3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 6: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

In this exercise, imagine Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Oregon's Dante Moore are already off the board. Simpson is by no means just a consolation prize, as he excells in many of the area where Gabriel and Sanders are currently coming up short.

Simpsons has the perfect combination of quick diagnosing skills, accuracy when throwing into tight windows, and ability to avoid turnovers while showing more arm talent than Gabriel or Sanders should put him in prime position to eventually become Cleveland's next hot-ticket item at quarterback.

Round 1, Pick 22: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Using the pick they acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Travis Hunter/Mason Graham trade, the Browns will finally address an offensive line that ranks as one of the worst in the NFL. Even though he is overshadowed by teammate and possible Top 10 pick Spencer Fano, Lomu profiles as an instant NFL starter.

Lomu is a smooth operater in pass protection, but Quinshon Judkins will like the fact that he comes from a run-heavy offense with the Utes that has molded him into a high-end run blocker for his age.

Round 2, Pick 41: Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

Continuing with the theme of second banana prospects, Lane is flying under the radar due to teammate Makai Lemon establishing himself as a first-rounder. The 6-4 receiver is still worth a Top 50 pick, as his style of play makes him the downfield boundary target Cleveland currently lacks.

Even though Lane doesn't have the most amazing speed, his tremendous catch radius and soft hands will help him instantly push Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond out of prime snaps while giving this attack even more verticality next to Simpson.

Round 3, Pick 72: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

There's no such thing as having too many good offensive linemen, especially for a team with a rookie quarterback. After an up-and-down final season in Gainesville, Barber put enough good film on tape to warrant top-75 consideration for a team like Cleveland.

Barber is more of a developmental prospect, but he moves well in the open field and he enough of a pass pro anchor to be developed into someone who could change the scope of an offensive line.

