3 teams that could rescue the Browns from their Dillon Gabriel dilemma

Dillon Gabriel's days with the Cleveland Browns have seemed numbered from the moment they took him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It was a polarizing move at the time, and it only became more of a head-scratcher once they took Shedeur Sanders two rounds later.

Gabriel was initially ahead of Sanders in former coach Kevin Stefanski's pecking order, but mediocre play and a concussion helped cost Gabriel his job. Now, he doesn't seem to be earning serious consideration in new head coach Todd Monken's two-man quarterback race.

With the Browns rolling the dice on Taylen Green as a developmental prospect in the sixth round of April's draft, the writing is on the wall for Gabriel. As such, general manager Andrew Berry should reach out to any of these three teams to work out a trade and get whatever he can in return for Gabriel this summer.

Three 2026 landing spots that make sense for Dillon Gabriel

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a position the Browns are more than familiar with. They're reportedly far apart in contract talks with Baker Mayfield, and he's let them know that he won't sign a deal during the season. They have until training camp to sort things out without the risk of Mayfield testing 2027 free agency.

Even if they ultimately get a deal done, Tampa Bay's backup quarterback situation is far from settled. Jake Browning has some experience, but he struggled in a brief stint as Cincinnati's starter last year after Joe Burrow's toe injury.

With Zac Robinson now at the helm as offensive coordinator, the Bucs are expected to run a similar offense to what Stefanski ran with the Browns. Gabriel could give them another cheap QB option at a team-friendly rate.

With Mayfield's injury history, Tampa Bay should be in the mix for another backup quarterback this summer.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will also have a new OC in Drew Petzing, who will bring his run-first and play-action-heavy offense to Detroit. And while Jared Goff has rarely missed a snap, they could also use a hand in the QB room.

As things stand now, the Lions only have Teddy Bridgewater, who recently came back from retirement, and undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer. This is one of the few quarterback rooms that could actually use Gabriel.

While his chances of getting on the field would be pretty close to zero, Gabriel would benefit from Detroit's elite offensive line and running game.

Atlanta Falcons

Last but not least, this one might be a no-brainer landing spot. Stefanski was clearly high on Gabriel ahead of the 2025 draft, and the Falcons' quarterback situation remains unsettled entering camp with Tua Tagovailoa set to battle with Michael Penix Jr. for the QB1 job.

It's hard to believe Penix Jr. will stay in Atlanta if he loses that battle. The Falcons may decide to cut their losses and figure out whether they can get anything in return for their young QB who continues to be slowed by injuries.

If that's the case, Gabriel would be a seamless fit with Stefanski. He's familiar with the system, and even though he ultimately lost his spot in the pecking order to Sanders, Stefanski went the extra mile to hide his flaws and put him in a position to play mistake-free football over his six starts in 2025.