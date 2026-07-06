Todd Monken's biggest training camp decision starts with the Browns' battle for QB1

Every NFL training camp has one roster battle that ends up defining the summer. For head coach Todd Monken and the 2026 Cleveland Browns, it’s painfully obvious.

Monken has been answering questions about his top two quarterbacks, veteran Deshaun Watson and second-year pro Shedeur Sanders, since his introductory press conference in January. By mid-June, he still wasn’t ready to name a Week 1 starter ahead of training camp, setting up what at least feels like a true competition.

“It would feel different if I didn’t feel like their progression hadn’t gotten to this point where I think they both can start and play winning football,” Monken told reporters at the conclusion of spring minicamp on June 11. “I’m convinced of it. And I’d say it if I didn’t. I mean, I can’t decide now because I think both have earned the opportunity to continue to compete once we put the pads on.”

The caution is understandable. Monken’s still only months into his first NFL head-coaching gig, and he’s already facing one of the biggest decisions of his career.

We’re about to dive deeper into the Watson vs. Sanders battle and make a prediction, but this is just the first installment of what will be a series of 12 Dawg Fights during Monken’s first training camp. Check back as we explore every Browns position battle that could end up shaping this 2026 season, from the quarterbacks to the depth players and special-teamers.

The Dawg Fight for QB1: How the Browns got here

It goes without saying that the Browns never envisioned their $230 million quarterback literally fighting for his job with a 2025 fifth-round draft pick, but that’s the unfortunate reality.

The goal by 2026, of course, was multiple AFC North titles and deep playoff runs. When a franchise trades a massive package of draft capital, including three first-round selections, it’s expecting an immediate Super Bowl window.

But in the Watson era, that window hasn’t even cracked open enough to feel a slight breeze enter the room.

Watson’s tenure started with an 11-game, NFL-imposed suspension after he was accused by 25 women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. A banged-up shoulder and two separate Achilles injuries led to him playing in just 19 of a possible 68 games for the Browns, all while collecting checks as one of the NFL’s highest-paid players at $46 million per year.

His second Achilles injury, suffered in January of 2025, all but ended any thoughts of an extended stay in Cleveland. The Browns were left scrambling at the QB position, filling the depth chart with veterans like Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco and rounding it out with draft picks Dillon Gabriel and Sanders. Both Gabriel and Sanders wound up seeing extended action during another lost season, and Sanders’ play down the stretch has at least afforded him an extended look at resuming as the team’s starter this year.

Given Watson’s experience (and salary), Sanders will likely have to leave no doubt that he’s the best quarterback to lead Cleveland’s young offense in 2026. Sanders is only 24 years old, and the Browns will deploy a number of first- and second-year players on offense this season in Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Spencer Fano, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond.

In terms of the Browns' current timeline, Sanders is clearly the best fit on the roster. But Monken has preached competition since Day 1, and he seems poised to let his top two quarterbacks battle it out and make the decision for him this summer.

The top contenders for QB1

Deshaun Watson

Why he can win the job: Experience. After trading Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams on June 1, the Browns’ direction for 2026 is clear. They don’t need the quarterback with the highest ceiling. They need the quarterback with the highest floor, the steady voice in the huddle who can command the line of scrimmage, mitigate pre-snap miscues, and protect the football. Watson checks all of those boxes.

Why he can lose the job: The physical wear and tear of being a 30-year-old quarterback fresh off a pair of surgically repaired Achilles tendons. Watson hasn’t thrown a real NFL pass since midway through the 2024 regular season. Whether he can physically face a real pass rush and execute the offense with rhythm and timing is a major question mark that should begin to reveal itself early in camp.

Shedeur Sanders

Why he can win the job: Aura. Say what you will about Sanders, but he carries himself with an undeniable confidence that can be contagious in a locker room. He’s also one of the most valuable players in football given his position, as he’s set to earn a modest salary and is signed through the 2028 season. Even if he ends up being a backup in Cleveland, the team should be looking to get him as many reps as possible so he can continue to develop with this young core.

Why he can lose the job: Consistency. Sanders was praised by quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian for improving his footwork and processing ability during the team’s spring program. While those strides seem positive, it’s unlikely that Monken chooses a quarterback that’s still learning on the fly. Sanders will have to be sound in every aspect of his game this summer to beat out a veteran like Watson.

The X-factors that could make or break the QB1 competition

An offensive line featuring five new starters: Watson has the experience. Sanders has played more big-time football in recent years. Both are in the same boat, though, when it comes to learning a new offense under Monken, and getting to know an entirely new group of offensive linemen — including the center position. How each quarterback leads Cleveland's new-look O-line during training camp could gain a decisive edge.

Watson has the experience. Sanders has played more big-time football in recent years. Both are in the same boat, though, when it comes to learning a new offense under Monken, and getting to know an entirely new group of offensive linemen — including the center position. How each quarterback leads Cleveland's new-look O-line during training camp could gain a decisive edge. Turnovers: The Browns’ 25 giveaways during the 2025 season ranked third-most in the NFL, and their 18 combined interceptions was the fatal flaw. Monken nearly lost it during the first week of OTAs when a reporter asked him about the defense creating turnovers in unpadded 7-on-7 drills with no pass rush. The assumption here is that there will be zero tolerance from the head coach on lazy interceptions this summer.

The Browns’ 25 giveaways during the 2025 season ranked third-most in the NFL, and their 18 combined interceptions was the fatal flaw. Monken nearly lost it during the first week of OTAs when a reporter asked him about the defense creating turnovers in unpadded 7-on-7 drills with no pass rush. The assumption here is that there will be zero tolerance from the head coach on lazy interceptions this summer. Pre-snap penalties: Cleveland’s offense was the second-most penalized unit in football in 2025, and that was actually a slight improvement after its was dead last in 2024. There has been a major point of emphasis on eliminating bad football, and it will be on the quarterbacks to keep everyone on the same page and avoid the frustrating false start, illegal motion, delay of game, and illegal formation penalties that have plagued this team for years.

What Todd Monken wants from his QB1

The Browns hired a 60-year-old, no-nonsense head coach, and his expectations for the starting quarterback are pretty straightforward.

Beyond getting in and out of the huddle and setting the protections up front, Monken wants his quarterbacks to take full ownership at the line of scrimmage. Getting a read on the defense and keeping the offense in the right play for each situation will be critical when the bullets start flying in real game-like settings.

Fresh off a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens, Monken’s also looking for a playmaker who can extend plays and make things happen with his legs. No one’s expecting Watson or Sanders to turn into Lamar Jackson, but mobility and athleticism are core principals in Monken’s offense. The team drafted dynamic dual-threat QB Taylen Green on Day 3 of the 2026 draft for a reason.

Prediction: Deshaun Watson enters Week 1 as the Browns’ starter

Based on the reporting from Berea during spring OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Sanders has been closing the gap, but Watson remains the Browns’ expected Week 1 starter. It all boils down to experience, financial investment — and mobility.

The guess here is that if Watson can prove that he’s fully healthy and capable of playing a 17-game season, he’ll get the nod, allowing Sanders to continue working with the new coaching staff as the top backup.

“I think the things you don’t see out here, you do a little bit — I think he plays with his feet,” Monken said of Watson. “So that’s going to be a huge weapon for him. It has been in his career and as long as he’s healthy it will continue to be a weapon for him.”

If Sanders clearly outplays Watson once the pads come on, though, Monken has given every indication he'll make the difficult decision. Check back here for updates on that front.

Fight card: QB1

Leader: Deshaun Watson

Challenger: Shedeur Sanders

Projected winner: Watson

Confidence level: 3 out of 5

Decision date: Preseason Week 3