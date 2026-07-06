Dawg Fight: Every Browns training camp battle that could shape the 2026 roster

Todd Monken stepped into a unique situation when he was named head coach of the Cleveland Browns in January. The 60-year-old is now being tasked with leading — and narrowing down — one of the NFL’s youngest training camp rosters.

Since arriving in Berea, Monken has preached competition, and that jives well with the Browns’ current direction. General manager Andrew Berry has embraced a full youth movement, shaped by the team’s June 1 trade of Myles Garrett that now has the franchise set up well for the future.

To Monken’s credit, he doesn’t have Browns fans ready to throw away this 2026 season altogether. He’s been consistent in his messaging, that while Cleveland might have a young team on paper, it also has the talent and mindset to make this season more meaningful than just a bridge to the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Browns’ recent influx of young talent, on top of a mass exodus of veteran players whose contracts were left to expire at the start of the new league year, has fueled nothing but speculation with the offseason calendar now pointing toward the start of training camp. From quarterback to nickel corner to punt return specialist — the Browns will have enough open position battles this summer to count on two hands.

In that spirit, we’re previewing a list of 12 Dawg Fights for fans to track and follow when training camp kicks off on July 28.

The 12 training camp Dawg Fights that could define Todd Monken’s first season

Todd Monken's biggest training camp decision starts with the Browns' battle for QB1

EDGE4 (Tuesday, July 7)

(Tuesday, July 7) Nickel (Wednesday, July 8)

(Wednesday, July 8) RG (Thursday, July 9)

(Thursday, July 9) Center (Monday, July 13)

(Monday, July 13) Swing tackle (Tuesday, July 14)

(Tuesday, July 14) WR5 (Wednesday, July 15)

(Wednesday, July 15) RB3 (Thursday, July 16)

(Thursday, July 16) TE2 (Monday, July 20)

(Monday, July 20) ILB3 (Tuesday, July 21)

(Tuesday, July 21) Punt returner (Wednesday, July 22)

(Wednesday, July 22) QB3 (Thursday, July 23)

(Thursday, July 23) Bubble Tracker (Monday, July 27)

(Monday, July 27) 53-man roster projection (Tuesday, Jul 28)

Over the next few weeks, we’ll dig deeper into the Browns’ 2026 training camp roster, examining some of the intriguing position battles that are routinely glossed over by the mainstream media. Yes, the looming showdown between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders is the obvious place to start, but who will be this year’s starter at inside linebacker alongside Carson Schwesinger and Quincy Williams? Who will be Harold Fannin Jr.’s sidekick at tight end?

Bookmark this page and check back often as we add new previews and provide updates and predictions off the latest reporting from Berea!