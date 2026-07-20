The Browns' looming TE battle has no clear favorite (but two intriguing rookies)

It became painfully clear back in December that the Cleveland Browns would be parting with some beloved veterans this offseason. One of the toughest departures for fans to swallow was the tough and ever-personable David Njoku.

Cleveland’s decision to pass on an extension for its former first-round pick and longtime starter was both sensible and confusing. On one hand, Njoku’s production declined during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, with single-digit yards-per-reception averages for the first time in his career. There was also the clear emergence of Harold Fannin Jr., who as a rookie solidified himself as the Browns’ go-to possession receiver.

But the Browns could have traded Njoku ahead of last year’s deadline in November and passed, a decision that backfired after the veteran appeared in just five games from Week 10 on due to knee issues. Cleveland then allowed Njoku’s contract to void at the start of the new league year in March, taking on a $9.5 million dead-cap hit, only to see him sign on with the Los Angeles Chargers for the bargain price of one-year, $3 million with $850,000 in guarantees.

The Browns responded in the 2026 NFL Draft, though they missed out on landing a middle-round gem like Georgia’s Oscar Delp. The pivot was to take Cincinnati Bearcats standout Joe Royer in the fifth round along with a flyer in BYU’s Carsen Ryan in the seventh.

Their tight end depth chart is rounded out by Jack Stoll, Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates, veterans who bring more of an in-line presence that complements Fannin’s pass-catching prowess. It’s undeniable, though, that while the Browns had their reasons for letting Njoku go, they haven’t yet landed on his replacement.

In lieu of an external addition either in free agency or waivers, the Browns are set to hold an intriguing camp battle at No. 2 tight end, which is what we’ll dig into here in our latest Dawg Fight, a series previewing the most important position battles of Monken’s first training camp.

Is Cleveland comfortable starting a rookie in Royer, who found much more college success as a pass-catcher than as a blocker? Or has the team been planning to roll with a journeyman veteran like Stoll all along?

The Dawg Fight at No. 2 tight end: Did the Browns do enough to address a sneaky roster need?

From Brock Bowers at Georgia to Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in Baltimore, Monken’s offenses have shown a knack for opening up space for elite pass-catching tight ends to thrive. It’s hard to find a bigger winner in Cleveland this offseason than Fannin, who should continue to see a ton of volume and opportunity in the Browns’ passing attack.

Royer brings his own intriguing profile to the table, with good size, length, and college production as a receiver. But the Browns have several skill position weapons capable of attacking the short and intermediate areas of the field in Fannin, rookie wideout KC Concepcion, and veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy.

What Cleveland needs is an all-around tight end, the more physical type who can dominate snaps as a blocker with the added element of doing damage in the passing game. Njoku spent the better part of nine years filling that exact role for the Browns, and while they may already feel they have a suitable replacement on the current roster, they certainly didn’t make finding Njoku’s replacement a priority this offseason.

The top contenders for the Browns’ TE2 job

Joe Royer

Why he can win the job: It’s rare for fifth-round draft picks to emerge as instant starters in the NFL, but the Browns’ depth chart leaves Royer with a world of opportunity. He could end up being Cleveland’s TE2 by default based purely on raw upside and talent. His 947 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over his final two seasons at Cincinnati certainly help his cause.

Why he can lose the job: He was the 15th tight end selected in the 2026 draft, and his skillset points more to him being Fannin’s top backup than his long-term sidekick. Per Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Royer played more snaps in the slot (49.3 percent) than in-line (45.4 percent) as a two-year starter for the Bearcats. If he can prove himself as a blocker, he could be an excellent TE2 thanks to his plus ball skills. Whether he can prove it during his first NFL training camp is the big question.

Jack Stoll

Why he can win the job: He’s the best blocking tight end on the Browns’ training camp roster and should enter Day 1 of camp as the favorite. His willingness to take on defensive ends and help set the edge as more of a sixth offensive lineman pairs well with Fannin’s game. It also aligns with Monken’s run-heavy approach. Stoll spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, a program the Browns tend to mirror in terms of roster-building, and he's been a useful special teams player in the past.

Why he can lose the job: Stoll offers almost no upside in the passing game, with 28 career receptions over five pro seasons. He was well off the NFL free agency radar, as the Browns signed him to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million with no guarantees. Cleveland could cut Stoll penalty-free in terms of the salary cap, and that keeps him closer to the roster-bubble tier than the roster-lock tier ahead of camp.

Blake Whiteheart

Why he can win the job: Continuity. The Browns decided not to tender Whiteheart this offseason as a restricted free agent, but they did eventually bring him back on a similar one-year contract as Stoll. He could have the inside track to Cleveland’s TE2 role, as the front office knows him, and he finished fourth on the team in total special teams snaps last year with 242, per Pro Football Focus.

Why he can lose the job: His skillset clashes with Stoll, leaving one (or both) as potential candidates for the practice squad. Whiteheart will need to prove himself more as a pass-catcher to get a serious look at entering Week 1 as a starter. He played 246 offensive snaps in 2025, per PFF, but only caught two passes for six yards.

Brenden Bates

Why he can win the job: Bates quietly handled an in-line tight end role for the Browns late last season with Njoku out of the lineup, and Berry brought him back this offseason. He hasn’t seen a ton of opportunity in the passing game over his first two years in the league, but the 26-year-old has averaged 12.0 yards per reception. He’s a sleeper candidate for the job.

Why he can lose the job: He faces an uphill battle to beat out both Whiteheart and Stoll for a roster spot, as the team likely wouldn’t keep two of that trio on the initial 53-man roster. Bates’ bottom-of-the-barrel base salary of a little over $1 million suggests that he’s more of a practice squad candidate this year.

Carsen Ryan

Why he can win the job: The Browns used their final 2026 draft pick on him, and his versatility to potentially help the team at fullback could ultimately win him the job. He’s got a lot to prove as a seventh-round pick, but he was an effective run blocker in college and caught 45 passes for BYU as a senior.

Why he can lose the job: He may have gone undrafted if the Browns hadn’t taken him with the 248th overall pick. Ryan was snubbed from the NFL Scouting Combine and could potentially land back on the Browns’ practice squad if they feel he needs more time. He profiles more as a reliable depth option than a future impact starter in the league.

The X-factors that could make or break the Browns’ TE2 battle

A summer addition

While the Browns have a nice mix of tight ends on the current roster, exploring the trade market for a known commodity, like Luke Musgrave of the Packers or Cole Kmet of the Bears, can’t be ruled out ahead of roster cut-down day. The summer is a great time to evaluate the roster and make moves, and Cleveland’s TE2 battle could underwhelm to the point where a late external addition is the best option. Veteran free agents Will Dissly and Jonnu Smith could be other considerations.

The fullback factor

Monken likes to play with a fullback, and the team signed 34-year-old vet Michael Burton as a potential stop-gap option. Ryan is expected to get some looks out of the backfield as more of a hybrid H-back in camp. If he can beat out Burton, that could change the numbers game on Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster.

Prediction: Browns bank on Joe Royer’s upside at TE2 early as both rookies make the team

While Royer will have to earn his stripes as a blocker, it’s worth noting that he saw an uptick in in-line snaps for the Bearcats last season, from 285 in 2024 to 314 in 2025, per PFF. The goal for the Browns this summer should be to build on that, because Royer’s the most skilled pass-catching tight end on the roster outside of Fannin by a wide margin.

Stoll should have no problem solidifying himself as the most polished blocker of the group, but Cleveland could look to carry Stoll on the practice squad with an eye on elevating him on certain game days.

Ryan should stick on the roster thanks to his run blocking and receiving upside. If the Browns keep four tight ends, which was the norm for Monken’s offenses in Baltimore, it would be ideal if Ryan could handle the fullback role while providing depth as the fourth tight end.

The third spot behind Royer should come down to Whiteheart vs. Stoll, with the slight edge going to Whiteheart as one of Cleveland’s top special teams contributors.

Running two tight end sets with Fannin and Royer could be risky from a protection standpoint early in the season, but if Royer can hold up as a blocker, Cleveland could begin to establish a dangerous 1-2 punch at tight end for years to come. Based on the Browns’ current timeline, 2026 feels like the perfect time to test that out.

Fight card: TE2

Leader: Jack Stoll

Challengers: Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan, Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates

Projected winner: Royer

Confidence level: 3.5 out of 5

— The next Dawg Fight: Center (Tuesday, July 21)